Former P&G And Cincinnati Children's Executive Katherine Overbey Joins OneSight As President And Executive Director

"As someone passionate about making a tangible difference in lives at both the individual and community level, it is my honor to lead the continued growth of OneSight," said Overbey. "What is so powerful about OneSight is that they already have the solution to improve the lives of 1.1 billion people through access to vision care. It is our responsibility to advocate for that solution, so every single person has access to an eye exam and glasses."

Overbey joins OneSight from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she was the Assistant Vice President of Program Development and Innovation and the Executive Director of the Learning Network Program. Prior to Cincinnati Children's, she served as a marketing leader at Procter & Gamble for 15 years. As an active community member, she has worked to reduce mental health stigma with the 1N5 organization, served on the local branch board for the M.E. Lyons YMCA and held multiple volunteer positions within the Anderson Barracudas swim team and the Mariemont School District. Overbey holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and earned an MBA at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

"We are thrilled to have K-T join OneSight as she brings deep experience in leading and scaling global programs, as well as developing innovation for the future," said OneSight Board Chairman Lukas Ruecker. "I want to also recognize and thank outgoing President and Executive Director Mony Iyer for his leadership and all his efforts in refining and expanding the sustainable solution strategy that is providing permanent access to an eye exam and glasses to over 16 million people. K-T's unique skillset positions her to build on Mony's work and expand the sustainable model around the world so that every person has access to clear sight," said Ruecker.

ABOUT ONESIGHT

OneSight is the leading global nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing access to an eye exam and glasses to the 1.1 billion people who have no way to get them. We have a proven model that provides permanent access to vision care and glasses and we are pioneering new ways to deliver quality vision care to the most remote communities. We believe one's location and circumstances should not stand in the way of one's potential. Our goal is to create a world where lack of access to vision care is no longer a barrier to human achievement, and every donation gets us one step closer to making that world a reality. For more information, visit www.onesight.org.

