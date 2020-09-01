Former Physics Teacher Switches Gears to Kumon Instructor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce Molen's experience teaching high school physics for nearly a decade was just the first part of her journey as an educator. After a brief hiatus from teaching to raise her son, she started looking for opportunities to start her own educational business. Her son, along with the children of her own sister and many friends, had seen great academic growth while enrolled in the Kumon Math and Reading Program. This helped Joyce to realize it was the perfect next step in her career as an educator. Now, as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Colorado Springs – Briargate, Joyce is excited to spark the love for learning she saw in her own family in countless area students.

"Beyond instilling discipline and consistency, the special thing about Kumon is that it gives students the chance to self-learn from real pencil-to-paper study," said Joyce Molen, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Colorado Springs - Briargate. "This is an educational investment in our children that I have seen pay dividends firsthand."

When Joyce reached out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee, she was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors.

Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"My goal for Kumon of Colorado Springs – Briargate is to create a positive outlook on learning in the community," said Molen. "During this uncertain time, it is a great way to ensure your children are not just keeping up, but also getting ahead."

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 55 countries and regions.

SOURCE Kumon North America