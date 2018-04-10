Former "Pill Pusher" Turned Consumer Health Advocate Launches First-Of-Its Kind 'Yoga For Beginners' Videos

A former pharmaceutical salesperson turned consumer health advocate, Slattery-Moschkau exposed the prescription drug industry as the writer-director of the feature film, "Side Effects," starring Katherine Heigl. Slattery-Moschkau also hosted a syndicated radio show for five years and is the owner of The Studio, which has been called "the most breathtaking yoga studio in the country," by students nationwide.

"I'm hearing students across the country say their doctor, physical therapist or chiropractor has recommended yoga to help reduce chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders," said Slattery-Moschkau.

"Yoga treatment is now recognized as a scientific option by such medical institutions as The College of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Facility and the Cleveland Clinic. All of this is fantastic. But if your doctor says 'do yoga,' often times patients don't know where to start." With her background in consumer health, yoga and meditation Slattery-Moschkau has created videos that answer that question.

Whether a beginner or experienced yogi, Yoga for Beginners will increase your competence and confidence on the mat," said Slattery-Moschkau. "I break down basic yoga poses and show where to put what and why it matters."

In the down-to-earth, engaging videos, Slattery-Moschkau candidly discusses the pitfalls encountered by new yogis and provides insights on how to conduct yourself in a yoga class. She uses her own fit yet inflexible body as an example of what students can run into. Slattery-Moschkau has been known to take people from the couch to the mat in four videos flat. "It's my goal to remove all the intimidation about approaching yoga," she said.

Connecting with students through straight talk, humor, and attention to detail, she demonstrates and workshops each pose. "After following the videos, Down Dog becomes heaven instead of hell," she said.

Available online at Yoga for Beginners for $39 each or $99 for all four, the series includes: Sun Salutation, Standing Series, Twists and Backbends, and Poses on the Floor. Each video can be purchased as a standalone tutorial or as part of the full four-video series.

A certified yoga instructor and owner of The Studio in Madison, Wis., Slattery-Moschkau started her career in pharmaceutical sales and later exposed the industry in her feature film and then award winning documentary, "Money Talks: Profits Before Patient Safety." She has appeared in media outlets worldwide, including CNN, Oprah Radio, and Magazine, The New York Times, and USA Today.

