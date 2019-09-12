Former Pittsburgh Steeler Merril Hoge teams up with mental health clinic Transformations

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Brainwashed" author and former NFL running back Merril Hoge is using his passion for mental health to team up with Transformations, a nationwide network of clinics that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS Therapy, to help patients living with depression.

Transformations has more than a dozen locations in the U.S. and is rapidly growing. Led by Dr. Ryan Wakim, these unique treatment centers leverage the latest advances in brain health research and technology to create a personalized TMS Therapy treatment plan that's successful in 68 percent of patients.

Hoge, a mental health advocate, played eight seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. His 2018 book "Brainwashed" takes an in-depth look at chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. In 1994, Hoge received improper care following two concussions that forced him into early retirement. This led to years of suffering with memory loss, confusion and headaches. Now, it's become his personal mission to spread mental health awareness.

"I'm excited to be joining forces with Transformations," he says. "My hope is that I can encourage more people struggling with mental illnesses to seek help. This type of technology wasn't available when I experienced those injuries, and I'm thrilled that we can now treat conditions like depression without the use of prescription drugs."

Transformations uses Neuronetics NeuroStar Advanced TMS Therapy, which is quickly becoming a top choice of doctors for treating depression. Many patients' symptoms dramatically improved or subsided after just four to six weeks of treatment.

TMS Therapy is approved by the FDA and the American Psychological Association. Sessions are non-invasive - a small, curved device that delivers magnetic stimulation to the brain is placed on a patient's head for 19 to 35 minutes. There are no negative side effects or recovery period following treatment - patients can return to their normal activities immediately.

"Transformations is growing rapidly, and we're thrilled to have Merril as part of our team," says Dr. Ryan Wakim. "As a former professional football player who has dealt with mental health issues, Merril's knowledge and experience will be tremendous assets to us."

Contact: Valiant 3 Communications

412.720.5195

bethany@valiant3communications.com

SOURCE Transformations; Merril Hoge