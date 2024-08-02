Former Police Officer Helps Families And Dogs Live Happier Lives Together

KETTERING, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs are our best friends. But they can also be a handful, especially when pet and parent aren't communicating well. Retired police officer Steve Dunham began training dogs as a hobby while in the military. More than 25 years later, that passion still moves him to help families and dogs enjoy better, more stress-free lives together. Originally training only police dogs, he rebranded several years ago to work with family pets at Dog Training Personalized, LLC, Kettering, Ohio. Dunham's unique, no-nonsense approach stems from more than 25 years of training and practice focused on better communication between the owner and the dog.

While in the service, Dunham got a German Shepherd puppy and worked out a deal to board with a local dog trainer who was starting. The trainer needed help, and Dunham wanted to learn how to train his dog, setting in motion a lifelong career.

"Training and handling working dogs was my passion," Dunham explained. I immersed myself in learning anything and everything I could by attending schools, workshops, reading, and working with hundreds of dogs."

After the military, he entered police work. Dunham joined the Franklin Police Department in Warren County, Ohio, where he eventually became a K-9 handler. Over the years, he's trained dogs for several southwestern Ohio police departments, from Beavercreek to Hamilton.

Dunham retired from the force in 2016 and opened a police canine training business. A few years later, he rebranded his company and shifted from working only with police dogs to focusing on family pets. Dog Training Personalized, LLC helps families and dogs overcome common behavioral issues such as barking, leash pulling, jumping, responding to calls, and more. (Video: How to teach your dog to heel with Steve Dunham.)

According to Dunham, the most critical aspects of practical dog training are consistency and timing. "One of the greatest hurdles as a dog trainer is teaching the owners that kind of timing and being consistent," he explained. "When the animal is learning something new, they're stressed, so is the owner."

"For instance, if no one's ever told the dog to 'stay,' they don't know what that means. They want to get up and move," Dunham continued. "When they do, you have to put them back into the same position and location and frequently reinforce the good behavior with a reward." (Watch the full interview with Steve Dunham here.)

Dunham can also help with a variety of other, more specific issues a family and pet might be experiencing, such as aggressiveness and anxiety. Scent work, behavior medication, and other specialized training are also available.

Dog Training Personalized, LLC., is located at 2763 Culver Ave. in Kettering, Ohio. For more information, visit www.dogtrainingpersonalized.com or call Steve Dunham at 937-232-7034 or email at [email protected].

