Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology

Mr Brown was one of the founding members of silicon chip designer Arm Holdings PLC, known as Britain's most valuable technology company when it was acquired by SoftBank Group for $32 billion.[1] Arm's chip designs power the world's mobile phones and are a fundamental feature of Garrison's technology.

Mr Brown began his career at Arm as Principal Engineer and went on to serve on its board for over a decade. He held roles including Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer and was President from 2008 to 2012.

He currently sits as an independent director on the boards of Lenovo Group and SMIC, both listed on HKSE and Marvell Semiconductor, listed on Nasdaq.

He has also held director positions at California-based Xperi Corp, P2i - a privately held UK electronics company - and was a member of the board of Annapurna Labs, sold to Amazon in 2015.

David Garfield, CEO of Garrison Technology said:

"Tudor is an enormously respected IT industry figure with over thirty years of experience in building successful engineering companies. That gravitas, combined with his deep understanding of the silicon technology our ultra-secure web browser runs on, makes him a perfect fit for Garrison. We are confident that Tudor will make a very strong contribution to helping us grow our business as we move forward."

Tudor Brown, MBE, added:

"Cyber security risks have never been greater and one serious consequence is that the Internet is simply no longer entirely safe to use. That needs to change if organisations are to continue to reap the benefits from IT. I believe the approach Garrison is pioneering has the potential to have significant positive impact and am very much looking forward to being part of the next chapter of the company's development."

Mr Brown received an MA degree in Electrical Sciences from Cambridge University. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

About Garrison Technology

Garrison Technology is developing revolutionary IT that will change the face of cyber security and make the Internet a far safer place to use. We have developed Silicon Assured Video Isolation (Garrison SAVI®), a hardware-level cyber security technology that is low-cost and user-friendly and provides ultra-secure access to the Internet for government organisations and enterprises internationally. Employees across the globe can access even the riskiest Internet content while keeping sensitive enterprise systems and data fully isolated from that risk. www.garrison.com

Note to editors:

[1]Source: Reuters https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-arm-holdings-m-a-softbank-group-idUKKCN0ZY03J

SOURCE Garrison Technology