Former President of Constellation Brands, Robert Hanson, Joins Akita Biosciences' Advisory Board to Boost Profi® Nasal Spray's Brand and Retail Strategy

BOSTON and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita Biosciences, Inc., a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing innovative nasal spray formulations, today announced the appointment of Robert Hanson to the company's Advisory Board.

Robert Hanson brings a unique global perspective on consumer products and strategic leadership from his decades of experience at several international organizations, including Constellation Brands, John Hardy Global, and American Eagle Outfitters. Mr. Hanson spent 11 years at Constellation Brands, serving in various capacities, most notably as President of the Wine and Spirits Division, where he was responsible for significant brand growth, strategic direction, and M&A. Before joining Constellation, Hanson was CEO at the luxury jewelry brand John Hardy Global, CEO at American Eagle Outfitters, and Global Brand President at Levi Strauss & Co.

"We are in a transformative moment as we now understand that many respiratory infections are primarily spread by airborne germs that first enter the body through the nasal passages, our first line defense against colds, flu, and COVID-19. This perspective expands our view of health and wellness, extending beyond traditional supplements and hand hygiene to include proactive and targeted nasal care, as exemplified by Profi Nasal Spray," said Alex Revelos, CEO and co-founder of Akita Biosciences. "Akita was founded by Harvard Professors Jeffrey Karp, PhD, and Nitin Joshi, PhD, alongside Christopher Lee, PhD, CEO of Fourier Health, and myself, with a shared vision to build on a foundation of world-class scientific expertise. Robert's extensive expertise in consumer markets and strategic leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our Profi brand and expanding our technology and market presence. We're thrilled to have him join us and share his insights as we continue to deliver effective, science-backed health and wellness solutions."

"I am thrilled to be advising on the development of Profi Nasal Spray, a product with transformative potential. Its innovative approach provides a simple yet highly effective way to support respiratory wellness, making it an invaluable addition to daily routines," said Robert Hanson. "I look forward to contributing to Akita's mission of enhancing everyday health and wellness with groundbreaking nasal formulations."

Mr. Hanson joins other leaders from across industries on Akita Biosciences' Advisory Board, including Colin Raney, former CMO of PillPack and former Managing Director at IDEO; Peter Barton Hutt, former Chief Counsel for the Food and Drug Administration and Harvard Law Professor; Theresa Tribble, CEO of Droplet Biosciences and former growth executive at Everly Well; and Dr. Orrin Devinsky, renowned neurologist, lead investigator of studies leading to FDA approval of cannabidiol, and founder of Finding a Cure for Epilepsy.

About Akita Biosciences, Inc.

Akita Biosciences is at the forefront of health and wellness, revolutionizing how people protect and enhance their well-being with cutting-edge nasal spray formulations. While traditional supplements focus on general wellness, our approach targets the nasal passages—where airborne germs, allergens, and irritants first enter the body. By delivering proactive, targeted solutions at this crucial point of entry, we support respiratory health and contribute to overall well-being. At Akita, we're not just addressing health challenges; we're setting a new standard for how people support their health in an increasingly airborne world. Discover how we are shaping the future at www.akitabiosciences.com and www.profispray.com.

