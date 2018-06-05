Former President of Pentair Bill Whitehurst Joins United Aqua Group (UAG)

Whitehurst's vision and leadership allowed PacFab/Pentair to acquire Purex, Compool, Rainbow Plastics, American Products, Stark, Kreepy Krauly, Letro, Sta-Rite Industries and others. Purchasing these companies allowed PacFab/Pentair to grow acquisitively and organically as a result of the acquisition synergies, becoming the dominant market leader in the industry today.

"Bill's track record of leadership and operational excellence makes him a welcome addition to UAG's mission," said Craig Goodson, VP of Sales and Business Development.

"I am delighted to join the UAG team," said Whitehurst. "I couldn't be more excited to bring what I've learned to the only company that has an unprecedented strategy to challenge the status quo."

About United Aqua Group

United Aqua Group is one of the nation's largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry. The group is member-owned and comprised of individually-operated business owners that have been selectively qualified and are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality and service in the industry. United Aqua Group manages and operates Aquatech, Aqua Commercial, and Aqua Value, Aqua Supply, Aqua International which remain the trusted brands for residential and commercial pool design and construction and retail pool products. Headquartered in Las Vegas, United Aqua Group has more than 270 members in 46 states across the country and Canada and is widely recognized as the most prestigious and trusted organization in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.discoveruag.com.

