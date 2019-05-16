Former President of the College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia Joins StillCanna's Team

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Brian Martin, ND has joined the StillCanna Team. Dr. Martin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, including but not limited to:

25 years practicing Naturopathic Medicine;

the formulation of innovative natural health products;

former President of the College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia ; and

; and Expert in Optimal Aging from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

Dr. Martin will lead the Company's consumer and Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical product formulations with the goal of enhancing the natural capabilities of CBD and other therapeutic cannabinoids, including terpenes and other organic compounds. He will be the Company's medical representative for industry research, speaking engagements and product formulations. Dr. Martin will evaluate the current Olimax product line and expects to formulate new CBD related products with a special focus on the expanding nutritional (food and beverages) and wellness marketplaces. Particular attention will be directed towards the female market, along with matters related to the improvement of quality of life, including products aiming to enhance energy, mood, memory, libido and athletic performance.

"Dr. Martin has dedicated his life to the proactive empowerment of the modern consumer, and has developed substantial practical experience and knowledge of the current health needs of both men and women," exclaimed Jason Dussault Chief Executive Officer of StillCanna. "We anticipate that his practical knowledge and capabilities will make StillCanna's CBD products increasingly effective and metabolically friendly compared to other products currently available in the market. Dr. Martin will work with the Company part time for the next 2 quarters with an eye towards full time employment as we expand our product vision."

"I have been very impressed with some of the proprietary techniques and technologies StillCanna has relating to the production and formulation of various CBD products," stated Dr. Martin. "StillCanna's vision of CBD in the wellness and the global Nutraceutical market is in line with the types of CBD products I envision. StillCanna's CEO has strong branding and marketing skills which, coupled with my formulation skills, paints a very exciting picture."

As partial compensation for the engagement of Dr. Martin, the Company will grant 200,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Martin with an exercise price equivalent to a 5% premium to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the date of grant.

Further to its press release dated May 7, 2019, the Company has also issued 850,000 common shares to certain finders in connection with the acquisition of Olimax. As a result, an aggregate of 1,300,000 common shares have been issued to finders in connection with the acquisition of Olimax.

About StillCanna Inc.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.StillCanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company feels its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, which is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

