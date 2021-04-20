Former President of The Giving Keys Joins ESG Impact Investing Firm, Aneuvia

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brit Moore Gilmore has joined ESG Impact Investing firm, Aneuvia, as Director of Business Development. Brit has focused on social impact with an emphasis on workforce development and diversity, equity, and inclusion for more than a decade. She is the former President of a social enterprise called The Giving Keys, where she helped build the company for seven years, doubling revenue for four consecutive years while creating employment opportunities for more than 130 people transitioning out of homelessness. She founded Hi Impact, a social impact and business consultancy, that has provided consulting services for organizations like the United Way of Greater LA, Los Angeles County, Imagine LA, and Conscious Culture amongst others. Brit understands the value of investing in economic development to create a more equitable and sustainable future. While working on her Masters in Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California (Class of 2021), she shifted her focus to impact and ESG investing.