Former Presidential Adviser Hits #1 New Bestseller on Substack--Without Ads, Paid Acquisition, or a Marketing Team

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Garcia launched Capital Mischief on Substack on October 5, 2025, to an audience of zero. One hundred forty-three days later, it became the #1 New Bestseller across every category on the platform.

No advertising. No paid acquisition. No marketing team.

Charlie Garcia

Garcia is not a media personality. He is a U.S. Air Force Academy and Columbia Law School graduate who advised six U.S. Presidents across both parties, holds intelligence medals from the CIA, the Director of National Intelligence, and the U.S. Air Force, and built companies across 60 offices in eight countries. He also writes the "Street Sense" column for MarketWatch, where a single column has reached more than 900,000 readers.

Garcia is the founder of R360 Global, an invitation-only peer network for ultra-high-net-worth families with a minimum net worth of $100 million, now more than 170 members averaging approximately $600 million each.

Capital Mischief grew directly out of that world. Garcia had been writing The Night Owl, a private intelligence briefing for R360 members blending geopolitical analysis, macroeconomic risk, and structural market trends, when members began pushing him to go public. R360 members had privately reported seven-figure gains informed by themes in those briefings. The demand for independent, long-form thinking extended well beyond centimillionaire circles.

Capital Mischief publishes five days per week. Essays routinely exceed 5,000 words. Readers spend 30–45 minutes on a single post. The publication has more than 10,000 subscribers, thousands of paying members, and is on pace to surpass $1 million in annualized revenue. The counterintuitive finding: the longer the essays got, the faster the audience grew.

"I spent 40 years taking notes in rooms where reporters weren't allowed," Garcia says. "Capital Mischief is what happens when I stop taking notes and start publishing them."

Garcia is also completing his debut thriller, Satoshi v. Goliath, headed to HarperCollins, and continues to lead R360 Global.

Capital Mischief: charliepgarcia.substack.com

