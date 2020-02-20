Former Pro Athletes Antonio Davis, Sheryl Grant And Devean George To Headline West Coast SRI Conference Events

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SRI Conference announced today that it will present two special regional events in California this March (with more regional events to follow) amid unprecedented interest in this type of investing. The SRI Conference, a Folio Financial, Inc. company, is the largest and longest running annual conference serving the sustainable, responsible and impact (SRI) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing community.

"The SRI Conference is expanding due to the explosive growth in SRI and ESG investing, with assets now topping $12 trillion," said Paula DeLaurentis, CEO of The SRI Conference & Community. "This growth is a win for society in terms of the private capital market's ability to address some of our most pressing environmental, social and economic challenges. It's also a victory for financial advisors, asset managers and companies who embrace these principles to grow their businesses."

Financial advisors who attend SRI Conference & Community events learn how to integrate SRI and ESG investing principles to capture new revenue streams and expand their client base. Asset owners seeking to align their investments with organizational values will learn best practices for identifying, evaluating and managing SRI and ESG investments as part of their overall portfolio. Corporate and public sustainability professionals benefit from having a platform to share their sustainability goals and accomplishments directly with investors.

SRI San Francisco will feature an encore appearance by a panel of inspiring former professional athletes turned impact investors and philanthropists, who were also featured at The 30th Annual SRI Conference last November. Among those scheduled to appear are:

Former NBA All-Star, Antonio Davis - Today, Antonio actively engages underserved markets with business creation assistance, early stage and seed funding, management, logistics and technology support.

- Today, Antonio actively engages underserved markets with business creation assistance, early stage and seed funding, management, logistics and technology support. Former Ms. Olympia , Sheryl Grant - Sheryl is the founder and CEO of Sheryl Grant Enterprises, LLC, focused on career development and the economic empowerment of women and those in underserved communities.

, - Sheryl is the founder and CEO of Sheryl Grant Enterprises, LLC, focused on career development and the economic empowerment of women and those in underserved communities. Former NBA star and three-time NBA champion, Devean George - In 2011, Devean founded Building Blocks with the mission of combatting generational poverty by creating high-quality and self-sustaining housing, business and recreational opportunities.

"These athletes are committed to making a difference through their business and social impact ventures," shares Danny Hughes, co-founder of Athletes Influence. "SRI Conference events connect them to the larger impact investing community and potential new sources of investment capital that can help them create lasting change."

Athlete panelists for the Los Angeles event will be announced soon.

Also featured will be a special screening of the inspirational short film – Igniting Impact – produced and presented by ImpactU. The film was executive produced by Steve Distante, a U.N. Global Ambassador for the Entrepreneurs Organization. As Ambassador, Steve represents entrepreneurs working across the globe on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a collection of 17 global goals set to transform the world by the year 2030.

Completing the lineup will be presentations from many of the leading voices in the SRI and ESG field. These include Appleseed Capital, Calvert, Calvert Impact Capital, First Affirmative, Green Century Funds, Green Money Journal, PAX World Funds, Saturna Capital and Trillium Asset Management.

SRI San Francisco will take place on March 20 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. SRI Los Angeles will take place on March 25 at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel. Learn more about these events.

ABOUT THE SRI CONFERENCE & Community

For over 30 years, The SRI Conference & Community has been at the forefront of sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investing, an investment approach that integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria to generate long-term competitive financial returns and positive societal impact.

Through The Annual SRI Conference and our regional events, we provide a forum for year-round collaboration and communication among members of the sustainable, responsible and impact and environmental, social and governance ecosystem as we work together to advance the deployment of financial resources for the greater good.

The 31st Annual SRI Conference takes place this November 7-11 at The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Folio Financial, Inc. is the parent company of The SRI Conference & Community. Folio Financial (formerly FOLIOfn, Inc.), Folio Investing, Folio Institutional, First Affirmative, and VIA Folio together comprise the Folio brands, delivering innovation that benefits investors and those who serve them.

SOURCE SRI Conference and Community LLC

Related Links

https://www.sriconference.com

