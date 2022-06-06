Former Pro-Boxer Maurice "Termite" Watkins Signs Management Deal with Liner Entertainment Group Inc

Sylvester Stallone's Production Company Balboa Productions working on Bio-Pic

HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Professional Boxing Champion Maurice "TERMITE" Watkins has signed an Exclusive Management deal with Talent Management Firm Liner Entertainment Group Inc in Houston, Texas.

Maurice "Termite" Watkins is a former boxer from Houston, Texas. Nicknamed Termite, he was born into a family that was in the insect killing business, and he is a professional fumigator.

Watkins turned professional as a boxer on May 21, 1974, beating Cesar Cortez by knockout in round one in Houston. Through his career, Watkins fought some of the best fighters in the Lightweight and Jr. Welterweight divisions.

Maurice "Termite" Watkins always loved a good fight. With a nickname like Termite and being a scrawny little kid, he was offered many opportunities. From the age of 10 years old his passion was to be a champion. He realized that dream many times over by becoming our nation's first 16-year-old Golden Gloves Champion (with an amateur record of 128 wins and 10 losses), by becoming a professional boxer (with a record of 58 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws, and 48 knock-outs), and by concluding his career with a fight for the coveted world title!

After the attacks of 9/11, Termite felt an overwhelming desire to help our military – he believed it was a calling of God – to serve his country. He asked what he could do for his country. The surprising answer was pest control, the business he'd learned as a child from his father. The coalition needed someone to go into Iraq to rid military camps of snakes, scorpions and bugs so Termite headed to Iraq.

Through a series of events, he was soon asked to coach and qualify the Iraqi boxing team for the 2004 Olympics. He inspired the world and will inspire you as well, with his story of incredible perseverance overcoming daunting obstacles as he helped Iraq reach their Olympic dreams!

After the Olympics, Termite returned to Houston and relative normalcy: working a day job and continuing to train local boxers at his personal Gym. Life remained mostly calm. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and a business trip to Dallas in early March, and all of a sudden everything stopped… With the grace of God Termite recovered and continue to work.

Along with mentoring kids today, he continues to inspire and motivate via speaking engagements through-out the country.

Termite's fought for world championships, battled addiction, beat COVID-19 and even trained Iraqi boxers for the Olympics has caught the eyes and ears of Sylvester Stallone's production company, Balboa Productions, and they are making a feature film focused on Termite's life. The Script is currently being written. Date and Time of release TBD... so stay tuned.

Dianna Liner and her team at Liner Entertainment Group Inc will handle the day-to-day public figure career of Termite. The Liner Entertainment Group Team will be working on everything from booking engagements, endorsement deals, PR and more! Check out this video!

