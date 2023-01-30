Former Prosecutor Attorney Matthew Brown Joins Chris Combs and Combs Law Group to Defend Missourians

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combs Law Group, a St. Louis-based law practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury, welcomes Attorney Matthew Brown, a new associate to the firm. With the addition of Brown, the firm is now able to offer personalized and strategic legal defense to clients throughout the state of Missouri in addition to those in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Matthew brings Combs Law Group's legal services to clients by traveling to them throughout the state and drawing upon his training and experience in difficult sex crime cases.

Matthew Brown started his 12-year legal career in private practice, becoming a partner at the Hillsboro Law Firm of Roberts, Wooten and Zimmer where he specialized in family law and criminal defense. The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has listed Matthew as one of the 10 best family law attorneys for client satisfaction. Matthew has represented hundreds of clients in all types of criminal matters, including all major felonies. He also served as the prosecuting attorney for the city of Crystal City.

Matthew joined the St. Francois County Prosecutor's Office in 2021 as an assistant prosecuting attorney. While at the Prosecutor's Office, he dedicated a large portion of his time to prosecuting crimes against children while first- or second-chairing several felony jury trials. Matthew was one of 25 prosecutors nationwide selected to attend The Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute for a week of exclusive professional training. As a former prosecutor, Matthew understands what it takes for the State to prepare a case and uses that knowledge when defending his clients.

Matthew is a lifelong resident of Jefferson County. He obtained his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Prior to attending law school, Matthew was an assistant baseball coach at the University of North Alabama. In his spare time, he enjoys volunteering his time as an assistant baseball coach at Jefferson College. Matthew now resides in Jefferson County with his wife, Marli, daughter Iyla and son Beckett.

About Combs Law Group: Founded in 2013 by Principal Attorney Christopher M. Combs, Combs Law Group was formed to protect those in need. The firm specializes in tailored legal representation in personal injury and criminal defense. From serious felony offenses to minor municipal infractions, Combs Law Group has obtained impressive outcomes including having serious charges dismissed entirely. In personal injury, the firm has obtained settlements such as a $750 thousand truck accident settlement and a $500 thousand wrongful death settlement.

