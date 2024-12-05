Former Prosecutor Tara Lenich Launches Liberty Advisors: Critical Support for Federal Defendants from Indictment to Incarceration

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the urgent need for guidance from the very first stages of federal charges, former Assistant District Attorney Tara Lenich has launched Liberty Advisors to support individuals from the earliest possible point in their legal journey. As a pioneering federal prison consulting firm, Liberty Advisors assists clients from the moment they receive a target letter or indictment, providing critical sentencing advocacy, prison preparation, and federal case consulting services that help them navigate each phase with confidence and support.

Early Intervention for Life-Changing Impact

With her background as a prosecutor and firsthand experience with the federal system, Lenich founded Liberty Advisors to offer immediate, knowledgeable support to those facing federal charges. "I have seen firsthand the difference early preparation can make," Lenich explains. "We're here to help clients from the first sign of legal trouble, ensuring they're fully prepared for each step, from sentencing through reentry."

Liberty Advisors: A Full-Service Approach from Indictment to Reentry

Liberty Advisors provides services that start as soon as a client faces federal scrutiny, guiding them from indictment, through sentencing, and into incarceration. Services include pre-sentencing consultation, sentencing advocacy, and federal case mitigation, ensuring clients feel supported and prepared. By working with clients early on, Lenich's firm delivers expert prison preparation consulting and post-conviction support that upholds clients' rights and dignity throughout the process.

Meeting the Critical Need for Federal Prison Consulting

The complexities of the federal criminal justice system highlight the need for specialized guidance. Liberty Advisors offers comprehensive support, helping clients understand what to expect and how to prepare. "Our goal is not only to consult but to partner with clients through every step of this life-altering experience," Lenich emphasizes. "We are here to make a difference from day one."

About Liberty Advisors

Liberty Advisors LLC provides expert services to federal defendants, from prison readiness consulting to mitigation specialist services and reentry planning for federal inmates. With a foundation in both legal expertise and firsthand experience, Lenich offers an exceptional level of support and insight to help clients prepare for the federal criminal process from the earliest possible stage.

About Tara Lenich

Tara Lenich, known for her prosecutorial rigor, uses her expertise as a former Assistant District Attorney to help others who are facing time in prison. Having her own experiences to draw from, Lenich is an invaluable ally, providing not just guidance but a proven example of hope.

