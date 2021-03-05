Former Prosecutors Return to Morris County and Expand Team

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE BIANCHI LAW GROUP, LLC returns to Morris County, where Robert A. Bianchi served as the County Prosecutor and his partner, David J. Bruno, served as an Assistant Prosecutor in the Major Crimes Unit. The Bianchi Law Group, LLC is a team of former prosecutors handling criminal defense, domestic violence restraining orders, DUI, municipal court cases, and appeals.

The Bianchi Law Group, LLC. Danielle M. Esposito pictured right, Kayla E. Rowe pictured left.

Previously, The Bianchi Law Group, LLC served New Jersey clients from West Caldwell. Now, The Bianchi Law Group, LLC is based out of Parsippany, NJ. The Bianchi Law Group, LLC is also expanding with two more former prosecutors who share their values and experience: Danielle M. Esposito and Kayla E. Rowe. Uniquely, Bianchi and Bruno will only hire former prosecutors to their team of attorneys.

Esposito brings experience with every stage of a criminal case; she was one of the first prosecutors in the State to handle pretrial detention hearings for having tried criminal cases before juries in the busiest county in the State. She is well-versed in alternative disposition programs and can connect clients with quality-of-life services to help them manage the trauma of going through the criminal justice process. For Esposito, "It's not just about handling the criminal charge, it's about handling them as the individual," she said.

Rowe brings a unique perspective as a former appellate prosecutor, having served with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. She has argued before the Appellate Division and the New Jersey Supreme Court as the attorney for the State and in the capacity as amicus curiae, or friend of the court.

She is excited to use experience of in-depth research and writing to help strategize investigations, research, and development of clients' matters. Rowe expands the litigation services offered at The Bianchi Law Group to appeals, resulting in continuity for clients and the protection of their constitutional rights at all stages of the case. Rowe also offers experienced appellate litigation services, meaning a setback is not necessarily final.

The decision to hire only former prosecutors was intentional for the Bianchi team because he says, former prosecutors are best equipped to represent defendants. "They have learned the cutting-edge techniques in the criminal field, have spent many hours learning the artform of trial work and investigations, have been trained to work as a team to bring better results, and know-how prosecutors think and act when they are negotiating a case on behalf of one of our clients," said Bianchi.

Bianchi also adds, "It's too important to just throw anyone into the mix. They understand the stresses and concerns prosecutors have and, therefore, they are better able to leverage this knowledge on behalf of our criminal defense clients."

Bianchi and Bruno are also only two of the 250 Certified Criminal Trial Attorneys identified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as having the experience, expertise, and credentials to prepare and take a case to trial. Read more about the team here.

