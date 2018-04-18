Former Qualys Executive Mark Butler Joins MegaplanIT as the New Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

Mark brings over 27 years of experience helping design, architect and lead enterprise security teams, delivering security consulting services and driving security product innovation across early stage startups, boutique consultancies, mature SaaS Security vendors and global enterprises. Mark helps security teams of all sizes establish the right blend of preventative, predictive, detective and response capabilities while providing executive management, IT leadership and legal counsel visibility into emerging and evolving business threats.

"I am pleased to be joining MegaplanIT's leadership team as they have delivered top tier security testing, compliance assessments, managed security services and expert consulting to clients since 2009. I look forward to helping grow the business through continued innovation across all of MegaplanIT's services. Our focus will remain on helping our clients realize improved operational security, increase assessment efficiency and optimize available investments. All of this is accomplished on behalf of our long-standing clients by being more secure while fully maintaining compliance in the face of evolving threats," said Mark Butler.

Mr. Butler attended Baylor University and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Business Management from Avila University. He holds active Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), PCI Internal Security Assessor (PCI-ISA) and Certified Information Privacy Professional/Information Technology (CIPP-IT) certifications.

About MegaplanIT:

MegaplanIT, LLC. is a security and compliance firm specializing in over 30 high-level services designed to protect cardholder and other sensitive data and secure in-scope networks, systems and website applications to ensure that your organization is both secure and compliant. Our team of dedicated consultants, engineers and analysts has been providing security testing, compliance assessments and consulting services to organizations throughout North America since 2009.

MegaplanIT's mission is to help our clients reach and maintain compliance while enhancing technical controls to close security gaps by integrating the identification, detection, prevention and response capabilities across sensitive client environments.

MegaplanIT leverages over a decade of applied knowledge in the areas of Governance, Risk Mitigation, Information Security, Penetration Testing, Compliance and Project Management to ensure your goals are successfully met on time and on a recurring basis. For more information, please visit https://www.megaplanit.com/company/about

