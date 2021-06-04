Former Questex CEO Kerry Gumas Joins Jage Media Board

SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jage Media, a B2B media company that produces distinctive events and focused content that accelerate the growth and profitability of cannabis brands and retailers, announces the election of Kerry Gumas to its Board of Directors.

"Kerry brings extensive experience from decades on launching, building, and optimizing trade shows and related media assets," said George Jage, CEO of Jage Media. "He will be a tremendous asset as we scale our events and expand our offerings."

Jage Media, publisher of MJ Brand Insights, provides a sharp, substantive, and reliable source of industry intel for cannabis brands and retailers. Led by cannabis trade experts George and Kim Jage, Jage Media will launch MJ Unpacked, an exclusive, first of its kind B2B event for cannabis CPG brands, retailers and investors, this October at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Kim and George have led and built some of the fastest growing events in the trade show industry, including the Off-Price Show, World Tea Expo and MJBizCon.

"Kim and George have a long history of creating success in fast-growth and emerging markets. I'm excited to join them in building this legacy event for the cannabis industry," said Kerry Gumas. "Having observed the cannabis industry for some time, their events are perfectly positioned to meet the market needs as companies accelerate to create national brands and retail chains."

Kerry is founder and CEO of Metacomet Advisors, providing strategic advisory and board services to technology, marketing services, information companies and event owners and, via Metacomet Ventures, co-invests in early stage and growth businesses. Kerry co-founded and served as a director and CEO of Questex, a leading private-equity backed global business information and event producer and previously held senior executive positions at Reed Exhibitions, Advanstar and IDG in the U.S., Europe and Asia. He has served as Chairman of the Board at the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) and as Board member of Connectiv, the global business information association division of SIIA.

Mr. Gumas joins Kim and George on the Board alongside Roy Bingham, co-founder and director of BDSA, the leading cannabis market intelligence and consumer insights publisher, and Megan Klein, founder and CEO of Little Saints, a cannabis CPG brand based in Michigan. Patrick Rea, managing director of the Poseidon Garden Fund, will remain on as a board observer alongside Scott Berman, president and co-founder of the Panther Group.

Founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, Jage Media launched in early 2020 with a veteran team of cannabis investors, including: BDSA; CanopyBoulder; Keneh Ventures; Panther Opportunity Fund; and cannabis industry veterans Jay and Diane Czarkowski, co-founders of Canna Advisors, through their Trailblazer fund. The company is poised to fill the critical gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. https://jagemedia.com

