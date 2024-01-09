Former Regulator and Fintech Veteran Launches Advisory and Consulting Firm for Financial Services, Web3 and Artificial Intelligence Organizations

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former regulator and financial services executive announces the launch of PAARC, a consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, product development, licensing, regulatory compliance, risk management and cybersecurity consulting services to Financial Institutions, Fintechs, Merchants, Web3 and Artificial Intelligence (AI) development organizations. Luis Trujillo, the Founder of PAARC, will serve as the firm's Managing Partner.

"There are firms that provide solid compliance and risk management consulting services to financial institutions and Fintechs. However, there is a lack of expertise in areas such as, product development, new Fintech Partnerships regulations relevant to Banks and Fintechs, and establishing GRC frameworks surrounding Artificial Intelligence. These will be primary areas of focus for us," said Luis Trujillo. "As financial services and technology evolve, so do risks, regulatory expectations and requirements surrounding them. Tackling these hurdles from the onset will save our clients the most precious factor in time, resources, operational challenges and regulatory challenges."

PAARC is one of the first boutique firms to expand its services beyond financial services and into the world of AI. "As has been the case for Web3 over the years, AI development organizations are bracing for much needed regulation, and are self-regulating due to the inherent risks the technology presents. We're avid supporters of the industry and look forward to helping AI companies establish sound Governance, Risk and Compliance frameworks that address privacy, safety and security concerns," said Luis Trujillo.

About PAARC:

PAARC's advisory practice helps any organization launch a financial product while mitigating risk and ensuring regulatory compliance. Whether it's a bank establishing a new Fintech division or a company launching a new financial product, such as a card program (credit, debit or prepaid), domestic or cross border payments program or integrating a new Web3 product into their existing product suite. Strategic advisory engagements also include any AI related work, including the development of a market leading GRC framework for AI development companies to financial institutions integrating AI tools and workflows into their operations. With a team that includes former regulators, licensing engagements are streamlined and customized to fit the individual needs and product offering of each client. Compliance and Risk engagements include program development, outsourcing and testing for key areas such as Anti-Money Laundering, Consumer Protection, Regulatory Compliance, Privacy and Security. For more information visit paarcconsulting.com . For inquiries, contact [email protected] .

