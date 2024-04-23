Former Regulatory Examiner and Senior Risk Advisor Vincent Coe joins Asurity Advisors™️

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Advisors, LLC, a leading provider of regulatory risk and compliance consulting services to the mortgage and financial services industries, announced today that seasoned regulator, advisor, and regulatory risk consultant, Vincent Coe has joined the organization as a Director. Leveraging his 15+ years in banking and financial services, Vince will assist clients in solving complex compliance challenges and tackling evolving industry priorities.

Vince most recently served as leader of a boutique advisory firm, assisting clients with matters spanning enterprise risk management, risk reporting, dashboarding and business planning, UDAAP, and Fair Lending. Vince understands the nuances of complex regulatory matters, having worked at the FDIC, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FTC, and the Federal Reserve in various examination and legal roles. In addition, working as a bank advisor and as a senior examination consultant, he has supported large organization's management of complex data, analytics, legal defense, and remediation activities.

Vince is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and earned his law degree (J.D.) at Case Western Reserve University. He holds several professional certifications and designations including: Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM), Certificate in Executive Management (Francis Marion University), Certificate for Building a Successful Diverse Business (Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth), and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) Program Graduate.

"We are thrilled to have Vince as the newest member of our growing Asurity Advisors team," said Grace Brasington, Senior Managing Director. "His analytic depth in compliance, Fair and Responsible Banking, risk management, and remediation, immediately broadens our range of capabilities and enhances our ability to provide world-class support to our valued clients."

Asurity Advisors provides regulatory compliance services for financial institutions and mortgage lenders. The team of domain experts leverages its deep expertise to guide these enterprises through the complexities of regulatory compliance. Asurity Advisors services include: CMS Reviews, Fair and Responsible Banking, CRA, Crossing the $10 Billion Threshold, Fintech Compliance, Enterprise Risk Management, and Operational Reviews/Process Improvement.

Vince stated, "Serving alongside the Asurity Advisors professionals is a fantastic opportunity to be at the forefront of shaping operational and compliance capabilities in the financial services sector. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues in assisting clients in mitigating their business risks and meeting the emerging challenges that they encounter on a daily basis."

For more information on Asurity Advisors offerings, please visit www.asurityadvisors.com or email [email protected] .

