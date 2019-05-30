Former Roth Capital Partners Investment Banker Joins Cannabis Investment Firm Archytas Ventures as a Vice President

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Archytas Ventures ("Archytas"), a leading private equity and venture capital firm in the cannabis industry, is pleased to welcome Justin Vuong to its growing team. Mr. Vuong will be joining as Vice President of Investments where he will be contributing his broad industry experience to Archytas's rapid growth.

Mr. Vuong joins Archytas as the firm is experiencing the rising success of its initial efforts in the industry. Archytas Ventures was an early investor in Halo Labs, prior to the company successfully going public, and Xtraction Services, which expects to complete its RTO this summer on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The company continues to expand its portfolio with multiple new investments being announced in Q2. Archytas has a flexible investment mandate, enabling the Company to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions that may be overlooked by less nimble market participants, providing a unique opportunity for its investors.

Prior to joining Archytas Ventures, Mr. Vuong was an Investment Banking Associate at Roth Capital Partners where he completed transactions for multiple companies in the cannabis space including Tilray, HEXO, New Age Beverages, and Reed's. Mr. Vuong began his investment banking career as an Analyst at Mufson Howe Hunter, a Philadelphia-based boutique investment bank. He received an M.S. in Finance from Villanova University and a B.A. in Global Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"Justin will add a depth of experience that is uncommon within the industry," said Antony Radbod, Co-founder of Archytas Ventures. "As Archytas continues to see abundant deal flow across the cannabis sector, it is critical that we have talented and driven professionals on our team who have a keen understanding of the market."

"Archytas Ventures is making a name for itself in the cannabis industry," said Mr. Vuong. "I'm excited to be part of a growing firm that will provide me the freedom to pursue my passion in cannabis and investing."

Archytas Ventures is a private equity and venture capital firm based in Los Angeles. The firm provides strategic capital solutions to the emerging and undercapitalized cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.ArchytasVentures.com.

SOURCE Archytas Ventures

Related Links

http://www.ArchytasVentures.com

