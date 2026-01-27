Former Russian Political Prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza to Speak at Florida Forum, Moderated by Florida House Speaker-Designate Sam Garrison

Pulitzer Prize–winning democracy advocate brings firsthand story of courage and moral leadership to Jacksonville in support of Wolfson Children's Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital will welcome one of the world's most compelling voices on courage and conscience when Vladimir Kara-Murza, former Russian political prisoner, author, and historian, takes the Florida Forum stage on February 3, 2026, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

The evening will be moderated by Florida House Speaker-Designate Sam Garrison (R–Fleming Island), a Northeast Florida resident and community leader.

Now in its 33rd year, the Florida Forum is the signature speaker series of The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital, bringing globally recognized leaders to Jacksonville to spark meaningful dialogue while raising critical funds for pediatric healthcare. The 2025–2026 season centers on the theme of Courage — not as an abstract idea, but as a lived, often costly, choice.

Kara-Murza's life embodies that choice. A leading advocate for democracy and human rights, he played a key role in the creation of the Magnitsky sanctions, holding authoritarian regimes accountable for human rights abuses. Despite surviving two poisonings, he continued to speak out against political repression and the invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, he was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in prison for refusing to be silenced.

While incarcerated, Kara-Murza continued to write. His letters from prison, published by The Washington Post, earned journalism's highest honor — the Pulitzer Prize — and drew international attention to the human cost of authoritarian rule. Freed in a historic East–West prisoner exchange, Kara-Murza now speaks worldwide about moral courage, democratic values, and the responsibility individuals hold within their communities.

"Authoritarian regimes rule primarily by fear — but fear is always a personal choice," said Kara-Murza. "History shows us that when people refuse to be afraid, even the most powerful systems begin to crack. I'm grateful for the opportunity to come to Jacksonville and share that message with the Florida Forum audience."

As moderator, Speaker-Designate Garrison will help guide a conversation focused on leadership, courage, and civic responsibility — themes central to Garrison's career and the Florida Forum's mission.

"The Florida Forum creates space for thoughtful conversations that bring our community together," said Speaker-Designate Garrison. "I'm honored to help moderate an evening centered on courage, leadership, and the meaningful impact this event has for children and families in our region."

Proceeds from the Florida Forum benefit Wolfson Children's Hospital, supporting critical programs including the Wolfson Children's Behavioral Health Unit and the creation of an outdoor healing space designed to serve children and families during some of their most vulnerable moments.

All Florida Forum events take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets and additional details are available at TheFloridaForum.com .

SOURCE The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital