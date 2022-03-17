Former Russian Pop Star provides Aid to Ukrainian Refugees

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Ray Flores, a former Russian pop star whose song Our Generation energized the youth to vote against the Communists in the 1996 presidential election, is now campaigning for Ukrainian refugees.

The Co-founder of the Ascend Mission Fund, focusing on entrepreneurial humanitarian projects is a former Russian pop-star turned entrepreneur, evangelist, and investor based in Austin, TX. The Ukraine Relief Network uses a decentralized approach to quickly and flexibly reach refugees.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are stranded in bomb shelters or seeking safety in relatives' apartments and villages. Any place that offers relative safety from the bombing, shelling, and street-to-street fighting. Most of these refugees leave their homes in a hurry, with only their clothes on their backs. They quickly ran out of the essentials: food, warm clothing, medicine, clean water, gas. Because they're in a war zone most of them do not have access to humanitarian aid. The Ukraine Relief Network uses a network of Christian churches on the ground, deeply connected to the local communities to find groups of people in need of immediate aid. The aid is dynamically distributed through "nodes" - coordinators on the ground who also provide mutual accountability and reporting for the aid being delivered. This decentralized network is able to quickly respond to needs in a constantly changing chaos of war providing essential supplies, organizing volunteer drivers to evacuate people from hot spots, helping people get to the border, where neighboring countries are providing more long-term help.

The Ukraine Relief Network is quickly expanding to include Angel Partners: individuals, businesses, and non-profits looking to provide direct help for refugees and get daily updates on the ground from the people being helped through photos, videos on the AMF website, and Facebook Page. This active engagement in aid to Ukraine also means Christian Ray Flores is unable to travel to Russia under the current regime as a law has been passed that makes it a crime to speak out against the war, with jail time for up to 15 years as punishment.

"My grandfather was Ukrainian, my grandmother was Russian. My two oldest daughters were born in Moscow and my youngest in Kyiv. The consequences for speaking out against the war are dire, but standing up against evil in this manifestation is not optional for me." - Christian Ray Flores

