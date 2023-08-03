Former Salesforce.com Executive Appointed CEO of Cyber Intelligence AI Company Cybercheck

News provided by

Cybercheck

03 Aug, 2023, 13:06 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybercheck, a leading-edge criminal intelligence technology company, announced today that it has appointed Chris Ramsey as its CEO, effective September 18, 2023. Current CEO and Founder, Adam Mosher, transitions to CTO, enabling him to focus more time on Cybercheck's core technology and customers.

Continue Reading
Chris Ramsey (CNW Group/Cybercheck)
Chris Ramsey (CNW Group/Cybercheck)

Chris Ramsey is a 30+ year veteran in the technology software and SaaS industry. Throughout his career, Ramsey has built several successful start-ups, led hyper-growth companies, and held senior executive roles at global, NASDAQ, and NYSE traded firms, including Salesforce.comNYSE: CRM, where he led social media listening and analytics products to triple-digit growth as Chief Customer Officer.

Prior to Salesforce.com, Ramsey co-founded and served as Executive VP of Business Development and Product Management at Radian6, the global leader in social media listening and analytics. In his role at Radian6, Ramsey grew the sales organization from ground zero to a run rate in the tens of millions and over 4,000 customers. This success led to the acquisition of Radian6 by Salesforce.com for $326M, winning Canadian Venture Capital Association's "Venture Deal of the Year" award for all of Canada.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me and for Cybercheck, said Adam Mosher, CTO. We've developed Cybercheck solutions using cutting-edge machine learning for over 10 years, and I've worn many hats within the organization as we've ramped into the US Law Enforcement market. To be able to attract talent like Chris Ramsey to our company to take Cybercheck through the next evolution of scale-up, investment attraction, and market expansion is a huge, huge win for everyone. I'm very pleased to be provided the opportunity to focus on my passion and continue to advance the technology we've developed to help solve major criminal investigations even faster."

Cybercheck is committed to solving major crimes faster and bringing families and victims closure by ensuring that it provides the key intelligence needed to dramatically increase clearance rates on difficult major crime cases. Even 15+ year-old cold cases with no current leads are being solved by Cybercheck today. By having Chris Ramsey join as CEO, Cybercheck is now poised to realize its current mission of getting its solution into the hands of every law enforcement agency – local, state, and federal – in North America.

"There are not many companies that can get me excited like the opportunity I see in front of Cybercheck and its customers. Since joining the Board almost a year ago, I've been impressed with the potential and more importantly the impact that this company is having on society. A colleague recently referred to Cybercheck as 'the best kept secret in law enforcement'. Well, we're about to take that secret out of the box and unlock to the full potential of this innovative law enforcement technology nationwide."

About  Cybercheck

Headquartered in Fredericton, NB, Canada, Cybercheck provides cutting-edge intelligence for major crime investigations including homicides, human trafficking, child exploitation, cybercrime, real-time fugitive manhunts, and seemingly unsolvable cold cases. Accelerating speed and success rates with machine learning AI algorithms and automation, Cybercheck improves case clearance time, making it a key up and coming technology in the agency tool kit. Watch for Cybercheck in the news as high-profile cases are solved and move forward toward convictions- "We never gave up and we are all on Megan's team," authorities say after arrest made in 2003 murder of Megan McDonald in Wallkill, New York (nbcnews.com).

SOURCE Cybercheck

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.