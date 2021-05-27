Former Samsung President & CEO Tim Baxter and Private Equity Investor Tom Reilley Join First Orion's Board of Directors

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Orion announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Tim Baxter, most recently President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, and Tom Reilley, founder of the biomass investment platform, Highland LP.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim and Tom to the First Orion board as we dramatically grow our footprint in the telecom industry," said Charles Morgan, CEO of First Orion. "They join First Orion at an exciting growth time while we establish ourselves as the leader in branded calling following our substantial accomplishments in scam protection that services over 100 million mobile subscribers. The addition of Mr. Baxter and Mr. Reilley complements our board of directors' expertise, and we are confident they will provide valuable insight as we continue to execute our strategic vision, drive profitability and enhance value for all shareholders. We look forward to their contributions and are proud they chose First Orion."

"The company and its strong leadership team is well positioned to create value in the branded calling space," said Tim Baxter, who will also serve as First Orion's Lead Outside Director. "I am excited to be joining the First Orion board."

First Orion has seen a 50% month over month growth in branded calling volume and are rapidly hiring across the company as they continue investment in technology and people, bringing the company to over 300 employees by the end of 2021.

"I'm pleased to be part of the First Orion Board as its team of deeply experienced and talented business leaders revolutionizes the branded calling ecosystem," said Tom Reilley.

Tim Baxter and Tom Reilley join a distinguished board of directors at First Orion that bring tremendous experience in finance and telecom. First Orion regularly evaluates its board composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience, and vision necessary to drive growth for all shareholders.



About Tim Baxter

Tim Baxter is a results-oriented global leader with a successful track record of revenue growth and value creation spanning over 35 years in the consumer electronics, telecom, mobile, appliance and entertainment industries. Tim has excelled in managing and scaling businesses and teams, transforming organizations, handling crisis management, leading and launching innovative technology solutions, public speaking and giving back to the community. Tim is currently serving in senior advisory roles with three companies including McKinsey & Company's Tech, Media and Telecom Practice. He is also an Operating Partner at PE company Centre Partners and Executive Chair of Tastemakers Inc, one of its portfolio companies. Tim most recently was the President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America responsible for the more than 5000 employees and $30B+ in annual revenue. Prior to working at Samsung for 13 years, Tim spent 10 years at Sony Electronics and 13 years at AT&T.

About Tom Reilley

Tom has more than 25 years of experience as a successful investor and entrepreneur. He started his career with the investment bank Bear Stearns where he was a Senior Managing Director in both Boston and London and member of the International Executive Committee. He left in 2007 to become an active private equity infrastructure and growth investor and co-founded Orka Energy in partnership with Sinopec, which grew into the world's largest geothermal district heating company. Upon his return to the U.S., Tom founded the biomass investment platform Highland LP in Arkansas to be a leader in developing sustainable infrastructure in the biomass value chain. Highland's first operational asset was built on 200 acres in Pine Bluff, AR and sustains over 430 jobs between its plant employees and the loggers and truckers supplying it with sustainable fiber. It is one of the largest plants of its kind in North America and the first in a series of impactful biomass investments.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global provider of digital call experiences for the world's leading carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps. The First Orion Call Protection Suite provides scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers. The company's Branded Calling Suite, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, provides the ability for businesses to brand their calls by name along with a reason for the call while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. Processing over 90 billion calls annually, First Orion powers digital call experiences for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, Sky, Virgin Mobile, and Sprint Prepaid mobile networks along with Fortune 500 brands, PrivacyStar®, and other mobile apps. Established in 2008 and led by Charles Morgan (former Founder & CEO of Acxiom), First Orion is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has offices in Seattle, London, Dubai, and São Paulo and employs over 270 people globally. More at www.firstorion.com, @FirstOrionCorp, or First Orion Blog.

