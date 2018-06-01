Former San Diego Padres' Owner Weighs in on the San Diego County District Attorney Race Giving $300,000.00

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The San Diego County District Attorney's race is between a seasoned prosecutor and current DA, Summer Stephan and San Diego County Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright. The difference in the level of experience between the candidates is striking. Ms. Stephan has almost three decades of experience including trying about 100 cases in the district attorney's office. Ms. Jones-Wright hasn't ever even worked at the district attorney's office in her 12-year career. "Summer Stephan clearly is the only person with the experience to do the job and has a proven track record of being tough on crime. She's put in place innovative public-private partnerships like the Silver Lining program to help victims and programs to target human trafficking during her decades with the district attorney's office," says former Padre owner Jennifer Moores.

Ms. Moores says she is giving $300,000.00 hoping people will be educated about their options in this election since the results will have a major impact on San Diego County for years to come. Moores decided to get involved in the race after international billionaire George Soros contributed $1.5 million dollars in support of the San Diego race as well as several other district attorney campaigns around California including Alameda, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties. Moores explains, "You have to question why an outsider is putting so much money in our election trying to put someone in office whose own boss endorses their opponent. Our election is not for sale. I want to make sure San Diegans understand what their real options are, not what a sound bite or nasty attack ads claim they are." Candidate Jones-Wright is benefiting from Soros' contributions. "The San Diego County District Attorney's Office is no place for on-the-job training when our safety is at stake," says Moores. Even though Ms. Moores typically supports Democratic candidates, she says in this race it is critical that the person with a proven track record has the job as the county's top prosecutor, "This race is about electing the only person qualified for the job and not someone who will be beholden to a billionaire's agenda. You wouldn't hire a CEO to manage a 190-million dollar corporation who has no significant management or direct experience. This should be no different for the district attorney's office. "

The Moores family has a history of giving to important causes from Human Rights Watch to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The family has deep roots in San Diego County contributing to the community by giving tens of millions of dollars to a number of causes from the Moores Cancer Center at the University of California, the San Diego Zoo, the PsychArmor Institute and San Diego State University, to the San Diego Symphony. Jennifer Moores is personally involved with improving the budget depleted family law courts with a nonprofit she founded, Family Justice Advocates in Action (FJAIA.org). "After spending two years in family court for a five month marriage, my eyes were opened up to the limitations of the court's ability to address the problem of perjury and its impact of clogging up an already overwhelmed system." Ms. Moores actively supports Public Watchdogs. The local non-profit is dedicated to making San Diego safer by pushing to remove the nuclear waste from the now decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She also supports nonprofits like Kathy's Legacy Foundation that help survivors of intimate partner violence.

Ms. Moores is a mother of four young children and says making sure San Diego is a safe community is a top priority for her, "I realize from my family's commitment to San Diego, to have an impact or to make real reform you must have the right person for the job. There is not doubt, Summer Stephan is the right person for the DA's job."

