Former San Jose State All-American Athlete, Jim Carter, Continues to Score Big for Intero By Closing Two of the Company's Top Five Transactions For 2019

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging his negotiating skills and years of real estate experience, Jim Carter, the Founding Broker Associate of Intero, represented the buyer of a $20 million mobile home park and a $18.5 million office building on Bascom Avenue. Both of those transactions were located in the city of San Jose, California.

To put in perspective the magnitude of this accomplishment, take into consideration that the Intero real estate company has more than 2700 agents across 73 offices and those two transactions rank #4 and #5 for year-to-date closings. Additionally, those deals are two of the largest commercial real estate deals in the entire city of San Jose so far in 2019.

Gino Blefari said, "Jim embodies what the company is all about, teamwork, ethics, intelligence, and doing what we say we are going to do." Mr. Blefari is the CEO of HomeServices of America which is purportedly the largest real estate company in the world with over 349,000 transactions. Mr. Blefari was also the founder of Intero in 2002 and worked with Jim as Intero became the fastest organically grown real estate brokerages in the nation.

"Relationships, reputation, and teamwork are collectively #1, and that is how these transactions were born and ultimately closed," said Carter. In addition to his stellar real estate career, Carter is also a former San Jose State gridiron athlete from the 1980s and part of the two best back to back teams in the history of Spartan football when the program went 20-4 in 1986/1987. Coach Claude Gilbert said, "It's no surprise to me that Jimmy is still succeeding at a high level. Rock solid, dependable, is the word that comes to mind; if he says he will do something, you can count on it."

About Jim Carter

Carter was one of the founding team members of Intero in 2002 and wrote a how-to-guide for agents called, A Guide to MAKING IT in Real Estate, and a real estate novel called, The Rip-Off. He was the CEO of HomeSmiles Inc. which is headquarted in Redwood City, California and has six franchise locations across California. Locally, he was an All-American athlete at San Jose State University, one-time bowl champion, and his '86 football team is in the SJSU Hall of Fame. According to the SJSU website, he and his wife Jane made a six-figure donation to the construction of the eastside stadium project. The couple, who have three adult age daughters, have also co-owned Dance Academy USA in Cupertino for more than 30 years and reside in Los Altos, CA.

About the Intero® Brand

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California with 18 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley. The Intero Franchise network is comprised of 55 affiliates located in Alabama, California, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas. The company is headquartered in California's Silicon Valley. Find more information about Intero at www.intero.com. Find more information about HomeServices at www.homeservices.com.

