Former Seahawk Doug Baldwin Raises $1M from HBSI Capital for Ventrk - a Physical Therapy Tech Company

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HBSI Capital announced today an investment of $1 million in Ventrk, a health and fitness company led by former Seahawk receiver, Doug Baldwin Jr. This contribution reflects HBSI's focus on empowering underrepresented founders and its mission to create equitable opportunities.

TheraCentric, Ventrk's flagship software, provides an innovative solution for physical therapists to deliver home exercise programs to their patients. TheraCentric is an experience made to maximize client engagement and standardize training. By providing transformative data, TheraCentric enables clients to make better decisions about their health and wellbeing.

This commitment to improving the lives of patients and athletes, coupled with the impressive leadership of Baldwin has proved to be successful. Across the state of Washington, Ventrk has partnered with leading hospitals and begun introducing their therapy-platform app.

"We are actively revolutionizing the physical therapy recovery journey with TheraCentric. I am bullish on our mission because we have a proven product, a dedicated team, and a winning culture. Now, with the backing of the forward-thinking firm in HBSI, we have the resources to accelerate our effort in getting our platform in the hands of those who need it most."

- Doug Baldwin Jr., CEO

HBSI Capital shares excitement about the upward motion and early traction Ventrk is receiving in Washington state. HBSI Capital's emphasis on uplifting minority businesses is motivated by the gaping discrepancy between small business funding.

HBSI Capital is actively investing with a focus on equitable opportunity.

HBSI Capital provides capital and management consulting to businesses with an emphasis on diverse leadership. Michael Brown (CEO) and Don Hyun (Principal) hope to combat the cyclic disparity of funding for underrepresented population businesses through intentional investments and mentorship. By leveraging past entrepreneurial success, technical experience, and wide-reaching networks, HBSI Capital helps companies achieve greater profitability earlier.

