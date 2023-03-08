Former SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee Joins Leading Whistleblower Law Firm

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto (KKC) is proud to announce that Allison Herren Lee is joining the firm as of Counsel. Lee was nominated to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by President Donald Trump, and her appointment was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate. She served as Commissioner from July 2019 until her term expired in July 2022. President Biden appointed Lee as Acting Chair of the SEC, and she served in that position from January 21, 2021, to April 17, 2021.

Upon stepping down in 2022, her colleagues on the Commission praised Lee's work, stating: "She has been a champion for stronger climate disclosures, whistleblower protections, and individual accountability for violations of the securities laws."

As a Commissioner, Lee's public statements on the SEC whistleblower program demonstrated her respect for the critical role Dodd-Frank whistleblowers play in protecting the public interest:

"[N]early every day has provided us with an opportunity to appreciate the contributions of whistleblowers. Often, they display extraordinary bravery to expose fraud and wrongdoing, and to shine light in some very dark places. In doing so, they reinforce our fundamental values – that the rule of law matters, and no one is, or should be, above the law."

Former Commissioner Lee brings to Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto's practice a wide range of expertise essential to protecting investors. Before being appointed Commissioner, Lee had over twenty years of experience as a securities law practitioner. In addition, she taught courses on financial regulation and corporate law. She worked in various roles at the SEC, including as counsel to Commissioner Kara Stein and as Senior Counsel in the Division of Enforcement's Complex Financial Instruments Unit. She also served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, handling criminal prosecution of the federal securities laws.

"I look forward to working with Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto and the whistleblowers they represent to bring accountability to Wall Street, protect investors, and ensure that the Dodd-Frank whistleblower programs fully advance the rights of whistleblowers, as intended by Congress," former Commissioner Lee said. "I am excited at the opportunity to work with internationally recognized experts in whistleblower law and serve the public interest," Lee added.

"Allison's expertise in securities law and how these laws effectively hold fraudsters accountable is unsurpassed. Unquestionably, her willingness to represent whistleblowers will make Wall Street more accountable. Her presence as a legal advocate for whistleblowers will help deter corporate wrongdoing. Our entire team at Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto is honored to have the opportunity to work with and learn from her," said Stephen M. Kohn, a founding partner of Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto.

