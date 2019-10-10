Former SEC Enforcement Professional is Named President of Ultimus' Compliance Suite of Solutions

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent fund service providers, announces today that Brian Privor has been named President of Ultimus' Compliance Division. This follows the retirement of long-time Ultimus employee, Mike Wagner, effective September 30, 2019.

In this new role, Privor will help ensure that both Ultimus and its fund clients' operations are optimally equipped to comply with rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA), National Futures Association (NFA), and other industry regulators.

"Having Brian oversee our Compliance Division is a tremendous asset to our clients and our organization," said David James, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Risk Officer for Ultimus. "His perspectives will help shape our compliance offerings and elevate our entire fund compliance operations and chief compliance officers to best-in-class."

Leveraging his extensive experience, Privor will advise and oversee all aspects of Ultimus' Compliance solution encompassing:

Leading due diligence and compliance reviews for new and existing funds, and fund service providers;

Advising fund boards and management on regulatory, risk management, and compliance matters;

Reviewing existing compliance programs and making recommendations for best practice enhancements;

Developing fund compliance programs, preparing policies and procedures, and conducting training; and

Preparing for SEC exams for both funds and fund advisers.

As the new division head, Privor commented, "I am thrilled to be taking over this role and look forward to shaping how Ultimus provides guidance and counselling to our clients in an ever-evolving regulatory environment. We strive to distill this complexity into meaningful business insights, helping our clients stay compliant and competitive."

In addition to the more than 20 years of professional experience in asset management and securities regulation, Privor also spent one year supporting the U.S. Senate and seven years working as Senior Counsel in the SEC's Division of Enforcement, Asset Management Unit. While at the SEC, he led a broad spectrum of investigations on federal securities laws violations and assisted in litigating enforcement matters in federal court and during administrative proceedings. Prior to that role, Privor was an associate at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP, where he focused on corporate investigations, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering compliance, corporate governance, securities enforcement, and enforcement under various regulatory programs.

He received his juris doctor degree, graduating cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 1998, and a bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from Tulane University in 1995. Privor is licensed to practice law in California and the District of Columbia.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions provides a highly customized and comprehensive suite of fund administration services for investment managers. Our high-quality services include integrated solutions that support the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds, private equity funds, real estate funds, venture capital funds, variable annuity trusts, state-sponsored 529 plans, plus the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Our offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in both talent and technology, with constant focus on maintaining our consultative approach and boutique service culture. Ultimus stands out as an award-winning, trusted business partner by helping investment advisers and fund families navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic industry landscape. Ultimus' comprehensive service solutions are provided by seasoned teams of professionals with a wealth of financial servicing experience. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

8127 UFS 10/8/2019

2093-NLD-10/8/2019

CONTACT: Jami Schlicher | JConnelly

P: (973) 850-7309 | E: jschlicher@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Ultimus Fund Solutions

Related Links

http://www.ultimusfundsolutions.com

