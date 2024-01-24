Former SEC Private Funds Unit Exam Manager Michele Foldenauer Joins Optima Partners as Director, Strengthening Global Regulatory Compliance Expertise

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners, a leading global regulatory compliance and risk management advisory firm, announced today that Michele Foldenauer, who served as an Senior Securities Examiner and most recently an Exam Manager in the Private Funds Unit of the Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Examinations, for the past 6 years has joined Optima, as a Director.

At Optima, Ms. Foldenauer will focus on the regulatory and compliance needs of hedge funds, private equity funds, registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, and global financial services firms. Optima CEO Jonathan Saxton commented on Ms. Foldenauer's appointment, stating, "Our reputation as a trusted adviser and go-to resource for CCOs and CFOs is essential to our approach and growth. Michele's extensive knowledge and deep experience as a securities regulator are invaluable additions that will significantly contribute to our commitment and enhance the support we provide to our clients. Michele joins our team of highly talented regulatory compliance professionals advising over 1000 clients globally."

Ms. Foldenauer added, I am thrilled to join Optima Partners, a dynamic force in global regulatory compliance. With a commitment to excellence, I look forward to leveraging my regulatory examination expertise to contribute meaningfully to the firm's mission. Together, we will navigate the intricate landscape of compliance, ensuring our clients receive top-notch counsel tailored to their unique needs.

Before joining Optima, as a Senior Securities Compliance Examiner and Exam Manager in the Private Funds Unit (PFU) at the SEC's Miami office, Michele conducted extensive compliance examinations, and presented detailed reports summarizing findings and violations of federal securities laws. Her responsibilities included interfacing with international regulatory bodies as well as advising and mentoring colleagues.

Michele has also previously served as a Securities Compliance Examiner in Chicago, leading teams in complex examinations of investment advisers, investment companies, and private funds. Her expertise includes developing and presenting reports on internal control weaknesses and violations of SEC rules. Michele's diverse background also includes roles at the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, Independent Consulting in Atlanta as a Legal Compliance Consultant, and as an Attorney/Financial Analyst at Boze Capital, Inc.

Michele can be contacted at [email protected].

About Optima Partners: Optima Partners is a leading global regulatory compliance and risk management advisory firm providing cost-effective services tailored to clients' individual needs. The firm offers a truly global service locally, ensuring that its industry-recognized experts work closely with a diverse group of clients, ranging from hedge funds and private equity firms to investment banks. Optima Partners' unrivaled expertise in the global regulatory landscape, strong relationships with regulators, and a deep commitment to providing clear and practical counsel give clients the services they need to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic financial regulatory environment. The firm currently advises more than 1000 clients across its global offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information on Optima Partners, please visit the firm's website at www.optima-partners.com.

Media contact:

Hap Oakley

[email protected]

+1646 205 6380

SOURCE Optima Partners