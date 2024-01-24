Former SEC Private Funds Unit Exam Manager Michele Foldenauer Joins Optima Partners as Director, Strengthening Global Regulatory Compliance Expertise

News provided by

Optima Partners

24 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners, a leading global regulatory compliance and risk management advisory firm, announced today that Michele Foldenauer, who served as an Senior Securities Examiner and most recently an Exam Manager in the Private Funds Unit of the Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Examinations, for the past 6 years has joined Optima, as a Director.

At Optima, Ms. Foldenauer will focus on the regulatory and compliance needs of hedge funds, private equity funds, registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, and global financial services firms. Optima CEO Jonathan Saxton commented on Ms. Foldenauer's appointment, stating, "Our reputation as a trusted adviser and go-to resource for CCOs and CFOs is essential to our approach and growth. Michele's extensive knowledge and deep experience as a securities regulator are invaluable additions that will significantly contribute to our commitment and enhance the support we provide to our clients. Michele  joins our team of highly talented regulatory compliance professionals advising over 1000 clients globally."

Ms. Foldenauer added, I am thrilled to join Optima Partners, a dynamic force in global regulatory compliance. With a commitment to excellence, I look forward to leveraging my regulatory examination expertise to contribute meaningfully to the firm's mission. Together, we will navigate the intricate landscape of compliance, ensuring our clients receive top-notch counsel tailored to their unique needs.

Before joining Optima, as a  Senior Securities Compliance Examiner and Exam Manager in the Private Funds Unit (PFU) at the SEC's Miami office, Michele conducted extensive compliance examinations, and presented detailed reports summarizing findings and violations of federal securities laws. Her responsibilities included interfacing with international regulatory bodies as well as advising and mentoring colleagues.

Michele has also previously served as a Securities Compliance Examiner in Chicago, leading teams in complex examinations of investment advisers, investment companies, and private funds. Her expertise includes developing and presenting reports on internal control weaknesses and violations of SEC rules. Michele's diverse background also includes roles at the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, Independent Consulting in Atlanta as a Legal Compliance Consultant, and as an Attorney/Financial Analyst at Boze Capital, Inc.

Michele can be contacted at [email protected]

About Optima Partners: Optima Partners is a leading global regulatory compliance and risk management advisory firm providing cost-effective services tailored to clients' individual needs. The firm offers a truly global service locally, ensuring that its industry-recognized experts work closely with a diverse group of clients, ranging from hedge funds and private equity firms to investment banks. Optima Partners' unrivaled expertise in the global regulatory landscape, strong relationships with regulators, and a deep commitment to providing clear and practical counsel give clients the services they need to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic financial regulatory environment. The firm currently advises more than 1000 clients across its global offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information on Optima Partners, please visit the firm's website at www.optima-partners.com.

Media contact:
Hap Oakley
[email protected]
+1646 205 6380

SOURCE Optima Partners

Also from this source

Optima Partners Launches Global ESG Consulting Service Line

Optima Partners, a premier global regulatory compliance and risk management firm, today is thrilled to announce the launch of its dedicated ESG...

Optima Partners Appoints Paul Fletcher as Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management

Optima Partners, a leading global regulatory compliance and risk management firm, today welcomes Paul Fletcher as a partner & Global Head of Asset &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.