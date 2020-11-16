Former SEC Senior Advisor Christina Thomas Joins Mayer Brown

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown is bolstering its leading Capital Markets and Corporate & Securities practices with the addition of Christina Thomas, a former senior advisor at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ms. Thomas will be a Partner in the firm's Washington, D.C. and New York offices.

Ms. Thomas will work with the firm's clients on a variety of issues, including advising on shareholder proposals, SEC disclosure requirements, mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, and ESG matters.

"We're excited to add a lawyer with Christina's experience to our firm and know that our clients will appreciate her insights," said Rajesh De, the Managing Partner of Mayer Brown's Washington, D.C. office. "Her experience at the SEC makes her an asset."

Ms. Thomas joins Mayer Brown from the SEC, where she most recently served as Counsel to Commissioner Elad L. Roisman. In that role, she provided legal counsel to Commissioner Roisman on his consideration of policy, regulatory, and enforcement matters. For example, Ms. Thomas advised on the improvements to the shareholder proposal process and proxy solicitations. She also advised on the modernization of Regulation S-K disclosure requirements, the update of statistical disclosures for bank and savings and loan registrants, the harmonization of the exempt offering framework, and other major rulemakings. Ms. Thomas also served as lead advisor on international securities law and policy matters.

Ms. Thomas began her career at the SEC in its Division of Corporation Finance and also worked in its Office of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com .

SOURCE Mayer Brown

Related Links

http://mayerbrown.com

