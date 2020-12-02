Former SEC Senior Counsel Strengthens McDermott's Investigation & Litigation Bench

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery continues to grow its litigation footprint with the addition of Boston-based partner Caitlyn M. Campbell, former senior counsel to the co-directors of the Division of Enforcement at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who brings significant experience in SEC investigations, international investigations, anti-corruption matters as well as securities and derivative litigation.

"Clients will immediately benefit from Caitlyn's sharp business acumen and well-balanced experience between private practice and as a highly accomplished SEC enforcement lawyer," David Rosenbloom , head of McDermott's litigation practice, said. "Caitlyn recognizes that success is achieved by understanding our clients' businesses, investing in their success and putting their interests first as she works on their behalf as a fearless advocate in the face of tough government actions."

Caitlyn spent eight years at the SEC, most recently advising the co-directors of the Enforcement Division in Washington, DC. Previously, she served as senior investigative counsel where she led all aspects of investigations involving complex insider trading schemes, market abuse, market manipulation, misappropriation of investor funds, accounting fraud, investment adviser fraud and the Immigrant Investor Program. In addition to her investigative work, Caitlyn co-chaired the committee tasked with proactively detecting accounting and disclosure fraud in the New England region, served as the liaison to the national Financial Reporting and Audit Group and was a member of the Enforcement Division's COVID-19 Steering Committee.

"I am honored that my return to private practice is with McDermott, and I am confident I can provide clients with world-class service and the informed counsel they need to tackle their most pressing issues," Caitlyn said. "I look forward to joining the exceptional team of lawyers at McDermott and finding creative solutions to our clients' most complex problems, drawing on the knowledge and experience I have gained at the SEC."

Caitlyn focuses her private practice on securities class action and derivative litigation, and compliance matters with extensive experience in matters involving potential violations of the federal securities laws, including accounting issues, various issues in the investment management industry, insider trading, anti-corruption and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) compliance and whistleblower claims. Caitlyn represents boards, senior management teams, hedge funds and private equity firms in connection with matters before enforcement and regulatory agencies including the SEC, the Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Caitlyn holds a JD from Boston University School of Law (cum laude) and a BA from Cornell University.

Since the start of 2020, McDermott has added 24 lawyers to our litigation group and projects additional growth throughout 2021. The Firm most recently deepened our bench in New York with the addition of Carlos Ortiz.

