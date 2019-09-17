Former Seeking Alpha Chief Operating Officer Joins Strategic Advisory Firm Rose & Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose & Company, a strategic capital markets communications and investor relations firm, announced today that Alon Zieve has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor as the firm launches a new initiative to increase public company engagement on Seeking Alpha. Until recently, Mr. Zieve was the Chief Operating Officer for Seeking Alpha, a market-leading equity research platform serving a community of millions of active investors and financial professionals. At Seeking Alpha, Mr. Zieve was responsible for the operations and finance functions and participated in developing the company's commercial strategy.

"Seeking Alpha may be the most overlooked online channel for investor relations professionals relative to its potential reach," said Robert Brinberg, President of Rose & Company. "Comprised of over 15 million unique monthly visitors, most of whom describe themselves as active investors, the Seeking Alpha audience is highly targeted as compared to the social channels that have become primary content distribution channels. We are pleased to be able to leverage Alon's intimate knowledge of the Seeking Alpha ecosystem and are confident this new initiative will help companies increase their exposure and contribute to their narratives on this increasingly important channel."

Mr. Zieve commented: "Rose & Company first recognized the potential of the Seeking Alpha platform several years ago when they entered into a partnership with Seeking Alpha to develop and improve its offering for public companies. They have proven themselves adept at engaging with platform contributors in a meaningful way and interfacing with Seeking Alpha in a highly professional manner. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Rose & Company in this new capacity as they seek to increase their clients' engagement with a large and highly focused audience of professional investors."

Eli Hoffmann, Chief Executive Officer of Seeking Alpha added: "Seeking Alpha is a powerful platform that brings millions of investors together to discuss and debate investment opportunities, thereby helping them make smarter decisions. Companies, the subject of that discussion, have often struggled with how to reach their investors and potential investors and to become part of the conversation. I am excited that Rose & Company have taken on Alon Zieve as a strategic advisor. With his intimate knowledge of Seeking Alpha, I am confident he will help Rose & Company's clients better engage their investor base on Seeking Alpha."

For further information about Rose & Company's new Seeking Alpha initiative, please contact seekingalpha@roseandco.com.

About Rose & Company

Rose & Company is a strategic advisory firm dedicated to helping clients successfully navigate the global capital markets. We work with our clients to evaluate, define and execute strategies to enhance their presence in increasingly globalized and complex capital markets. For more information, please visit www.roseandco.com.

Contacts

Rose & Company Robert Brinberg President +1.212.359.2228 robert@roseandco.com NEW YORK 610 5th Avenue New York, NY 10020 United States LONDON 100 Pall Mall St. James London SW1Y 5NQ United Kingdom

SOURCE Rose & Company

Related Links

http://www.rosecoglobal.com

