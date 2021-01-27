Former Self-Help Fanatic Divulges the Secrets to What It Really Means to Transform Reality in New Book

WESTFIELD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new book by former corporate 9-to-5er and recovering self-help book addict Jen Palko, change is deeper than buying another book for the collection.

Anyone who owns bookshelves full of dusty personal development and self-help books may resonate with the perpetual cycle of optimism after diving into a new book followed by the withdrawal symptoms of nothing actually improving.

In 12 Step Guide for the Self-Help Book Addict, readers are led on a journey of personal discovery and a 12-step approach for actually achieving results. Palko helps readers think about their life, what they want out of life, and how they are filtering and choosing their own reality on a daily basis.

"In an over 11-billion-dollar industry of self-help and self improvement, the question remains: why do obsessive self-help connoisseurs keep dishing out their money only to remain stuck in the same circumstances?" asks Palko. "I wrote this book because I wanted to explore this repeated phenomenon and show the disconnect between fantasy and physical reality."

Rich with both personal life experiences and new-fangled insights, this book is a down-to-earth approach to shifting one's perspective to something beyond just positive thinking. Among the topics explored include:

Self acceptance and the idea that life isn't about changing who you are, but becoming who you haven't yet been able to perceive.

Introducing a vastly different approach to what society's standards have been feeding all along.

Opening readers' eyes to the fascinating world of quantum physics, energy vibration, Eastern philosophy, and subconscious mind reprogramming.

About Jen Palko

Jen Palko is a content creator, writer, and acupuncturist/holistic practitioner who empowers others through her YouTube channel on personal development and mindset shifting, online courses, and relatable life experiences. She grew up in Somerville, New Jersey, and now pursues her passion of helping others reinvent their reality. Find out more about Palko, her content, and courses at www.jenpalko.com as well as all social media platforms.

12 Step Guide for the Self-Help Book Addict (Gatekeeper Press, $16.99, 164 pages, 5.50(w) x 8.50(h) x 0.35(d), paperback, ISBN: 9781662903922) is available at most major online book retailers. For more information, visit www.jenpalko.com/12stepguidefortheselfhelpbookaddict

