Former Senior Associate White House Counsel Joins Latham in Washington, D.C.

Jude Volek brings high-level government civil rights experience to the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jude Volek has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office2 as counsel in the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. Volek recently finished his service as Special Assistant and Senior Associate Counsel to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in the White House Counsel's Office. He will advise clients on sensitive internal investigations, government enforcement actions, and litigation involving anti-discrimination and civil rights issues.

Jude Volek, Latham & Watkins LLP

As Special Assistant and Senior Associate Counsel to the President, Volek provided strategic advice to the president and other senior White House officials across a wide range of issues, including the full spectrum of civil rights issues, such as the implications of the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies; diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; criminal justice reform; tribal justice; voting rights; reproductive rights; and government procurement. From 2011 to 2021, Volek served in the Civil Rights Division at the US Department of Justice in various roles, including as Deputy Chief and as a Trial Attorney in the Special Litigation Section. In those positions, Volek served as lead counsel in complex investigations and civil litigation enforcing federal statutes prohibiting discrimination and represented the United States in more than 100 hearings in federal court.

"We are delighted to welcome Jude to Latham and our Washington, D.C. office," said Mandy Reeves, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner. "He adds further depth to our market-leading White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice particularly in light of his unique anti-discrimination and civil rights experience. Our clients will benefit from Jude's insights and experience while at the White House and DOJ, in matters ranging from sensitive internal investigations to Congressional investigations and government enforcement cases."

"Complying with anti-discrimination laws and regulations, as well as navigating investigations and reviews with civil rights implications require increasingly sophisticated counsel from experienced lawyers," said Kevin Chambers, Global Chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. "Jude's background in crisis management and experience navigating the dynamics of high-profile civil rights investigations and other sensitive matters will be tremendous assets to our clients."

Danielle Conley, a Washington, D.C. white collar partner who leads the firm's Anti-Discrimination & Civil Rights practice said: "Jude is a phenomenal addition to our team. He brings tremendous insight into the cutting-edge civil rights issues arising from new technologies, like AI, as well as the latest developments in regulatory enforcement and legislative priorities. I worked closely with Jude in the White House and at the DOJ, and have seen his impeccable judgment and talent in navigating highly complex legal issues first-hand. I'm excited to be working with him again."

Volek is the third lawyer to join Latham from the White House Counsel's Office of President Biden, following the arrivals of former Deputy White House Counsel Danielle Conley and Jonathan Su in late 2022.

"I am excited to be joining Latham's incredible team of white collar lawyers with a focus on anti-discrimination and civil rights issues," said Volek. "The firm's integrated global platform and collaborative approach are crucial strengths for delivering exceptional results for clients across all types of organizations on their most sensitive matters. I look forward to building upon Latham's stellar reputation in this area."

Volek received his JD from Harvard Law School and his BA from Amherst College. After law school, he clerked for Judge Janet C. Hall of the US District Court for the District of Connecticut and Judge Sandra Lynch of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

