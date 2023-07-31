Former Senior CFPB Attorney and Top Industry General Counsel Launch New Firm: SeldenLindeke LLP

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Alan Lindeke and Colgate Selden today announced that they have formed a new law firm, SeldenLindeke LLP, that will cater to the regulatory, transactional, enforcement defense and litigation needs of financial and technology clients nationwide.

With offices in Washington, DC and Orange County, California, the firm's practice will focus on all aspects of federal and state regulatory and licensing laws applicable to consumer and mortgage lending and capital markets clients, including banks, lenders, credit unions, CDFIs, settlement service providers, fintechs, blockchain developers, servicers, technology vendors, investors, and secondary market participants.

The firm's founding partners are recognized leaders in their respective fields. Colgate Selden and Alan Lindeke each bring 20+ years of experience in senior legal, risk, compliance and executive leadership roles at the U.S. Treasury, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), leading international law firms, banks, lenders and technology and fulfillment services providers. Selden was a founding member of the Treasury team that stood up the CFPB and was a senior counsel in the CFPB Office of Regulations where he was involved with multiple rulemaking efforts, including the TRID, HELOC, Loan Originator Compensation, ATR-QM, Regulation P and Debt Collection rules. In the private sector, he was a partner at Alston & Bird LLP and later the head of regulatory, legal, compliance and risk at Promontory Mortgagepath, a fintech and fulfillment firm, where he reported to the CEO / Founder of Promontory Financial Group and a former Comptroller of the Currency. Most recently, Selden was a partner at BlankRome LLP.

Alan Lindeke brings first-hand experience in every facet of the mortgage origination process. Prior to beginning his legal career, Lindeke worked in every aspect of mortgage origination from origination, processing and underwriting, to closing. He was also a branch manager, and even ran his own mortgage brokerage. This hands-on-experience, combined with his unparalleled knowledge of relevant laws and regulations, allows him to offer unique insight into solving real-world legal and regulatory issues with minimal impact and disruption to related business units. Over the past 11 years, he has served as Chief Compliance Counsel for several mortgage lenders, fintechs, financial institutions, and diligence providers (obtaining his CRCM designation from the American Bankers Association along the way). Most recently, he served as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, and will continue to serve the role of outside General Counsel, at Change Lending LLC. Throughout his career he has dealt with multiple legacy repurchase litigations, mergers and acquisition, securities offerings, and community-focused lending program matters. Given this successful track record, he was recently named a finalist for the prestigious Los Angeles Times In-House Counsel of the Year Award in 2023.

In announcing the new firm, Selden said, "Our combination of legal, regulatory, risk and operational experience will enable SeldenLindeke to provide strategic and pragmatic advice more cost effectively than large, legacy firms. Our firm will not operate under the intense billing pressures and higher profit per partner metrics common in larger law firms today."

Lindeke added: "The firm is well positioned to address the current needs of our clients in any given market and regulatory environment. Today, that might be special purpose credit programs, fair lending, and privacy matters. Tomorrow, it could be helping clients establishing new business models that increase access to credit in underserved markets, or new technologies to further automate application and underwriting processes to deliver higher quality, more efficient outcomes."

Both partners noted that they see immediate needs for assistance with repurchase demands, new loan product development, privacy and data security matters, fair lending defense and monitoring programs for evolving automated technologies, and federal and state regulator enforcement defense and examination response. For more information, contact the firm at (888) 854-4244, send an email to [email protected], or visit www.seldenlindeke.com.

