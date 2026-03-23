Former Senior Government and Private Sector Leader Michael Piwowar Joins Georgetown University's Psaros Center as Executive Director

Piwowar, former SEC acting chairman and commissioner, to advance the Psaros Center's growth as the preeminent destination for unbiased finance and policy expertise

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business today announced the appointment of Michael Piwowar (MBA'94) as its new executive director. In this role, Piwowar will advance the center's position as a leading source of objective, nonpartisan expertise at the intersection of finance and public policy.

"The Psaros Center has established itself as the go-to forum for academic, rigorous thought leadership for financial regulatory policy," said Piwowar. "We have a fantastic opportunity to expand the center's partnerships and broaden its international reach, elevate its world-class thought leadership, and help shape the future of global finance. I'm thrilled to support the Psaros Center in its next phase of growth."

Piwowar brings extensive experience to Georgetown McDonough spanning government, regulatory agencies, academia, and the private sector. He has served across multiple presidential administrations and at key federal financial regulatory agencies, including as acting chairman and commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2013 to 2018. Most recently, he was the executive vice president of Milken Institute Finance, leading financial market policy initiatives.

"I've had the privilege of knowing Mike for many years and am excited to welcome him as our new executive director," said Reena Aggarwal, founding director of the Psaros Center. "As we continue to see significant innovation across AI, crypto, prediction markets, and the broader financial ecosystem, the Psaros Center will play a leadership role in helping guide policymakers and market participants. At this pivotal moment, Mike is uniquely positioned to build on our momentum, broaden our reach and lead our next chapter of global impact."

"Mike is a respected thought leader and policy heavyweight who understands the complex challenges at the nexus of finance and policy," said Michael Psaros (B'89), chair of the Psaros Center Advisory Board. "Today, the center plays a critical, growing role in the development of global financial policy, and I have great confidence in his leadership, integrity, and commitment to advancing the center's mission."

For more information, please visit the announcement page on our website.

About Michael Piwowar

Michael S. Piwowar was formerly the executive vice president of Milken Institute Finance. He was nominated by President Obama and unanimously confirmed by the Senate to serve as a commissioner for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2013 to 2018. Piwowar was designated acting chairman of the Commission by President Trump. Piwowar was previously the Republican chief economist for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and served as the lead Republican economist on the four SEC-related titles of the Dodd-Frank Act and JOBS Act. During the 2008 financial crisis and its immediate aftermath, Piwowar served in a one-year fixed-term position at the White House as a senior economist on the President's Council of Economic Advisers. Before joining the White House, Piwowar worked as a principal at the Securities Litigation and Consulting Group, visiting academic scholar and senior financial economist at the SEC, and as an assistant professor of finance at Iowa State University. He received a B.A. in foreign service and international politics from Pennsylvania State University, an MBA from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, and a Ph.D. in finance from Pennsylvania State University.

About the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy

The Georgetown Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy is the preeminent destination for unbiased expertise at the intersection of finance and policy by driving solutions-oriented discussions, conducting research on key global market issues, and engaging students. The Psaros Center provides thought leadership and actively contributes to shaping global finance. Located in Washington, D.C., we connect policymakers, industry leaders, and scholars through solutions-driven platforms. For more information on the Psaros Center, please visit our website: finpolicy.georgetown.edu. Follow us on LinkedIn and X @GUFinPolicy.

SOURCE Georgetown University McDonough School of Business