Former Senior Policy Advisor at HUD, John Ligon, Joins US Housing Consultants

CONCORD, N.H., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Housing Consultants is proud to announce that John Ligon, former Senior Policy Advisor to HUD Secretary Ben Carson, is joining our team as an Executive Vice President. John will focus on working with our clients to create plans that address today's issues while anticipating the challenges of tomorrow. This will include assisting owners and management agents to position themselves for the coming challenges of NSPIRE, RAD, and other modernizing initiatives.

John Ligon's work at HUD included policy research in FHA and Ginnie Mae, and then later he worked directly on HUD initiatives such as NSPIRE, HCV Landlord Participation Task Forces, and other programs aimed at bringing new efficiency to HUD's mission. Before joining HUD, John worked at the Heritage Foundation, where he focused on policy research on the economic impacts of housing policies. Additionally, John served in the peace corps in East Africa.

"We are excited to welcome John Ligon to our team," said Jim Campanella, US Housing Consultants' CEO. "His HUD experience and expertise will enable us to better serve our clients as a leading voice for our industry."

John will also work with industry partners and trade groups to advocate for expanding the availability of new affordable housing, and the livability of the current affordable housing stock. The years ahead for affordable housing have many exciting new opportunities and challenges, from RAD, Healthy Homes, Opportunity Zones, Workforce Housing, and NSPIRE — changes are coming and we look forward to being part of a renewed commitment to affordable housing.

"Having recently completed two and a half years of public service at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development," said John Ligon. "I saw first-hand the importance of rigorously applying integrity and excellence in the design, structure, implementation of inspection and compliance processes and standards. I have known US Housing Consultants as a leader in the affordable housing industry through its commitment to safe and high-quality affordable housing. Simply put, it is a great privilege for me to join USHC's team of affordable housing professionals to continue making affordable housing better."

About US Housing Consultants

US Housing Consultants is a national, affordable housing consulting and training company, providing services for owners, investors, and managers of affordable housing. The Company offers consulting services for property owners and managers with Pre-REAC Inspections, Compliance File Reviews, Capital Needs Assessment, Due Diligence, training on REAC, HUD, Fair Housing, and Tax Credit compliance.

