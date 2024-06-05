FORMER SENIOR WHITE HOUSE AIDE ROHINI KOSOGLU TO JOIN VICTORY SPORTS MEDIA AS SENIOR ADVISOR ON WOMEN'S SPORTS CONTENT

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Sports Media, the premium sports content production company specializing in film, television and digital media, today announced the addition of Rohini Kosoglu to its leadership team as a Senior Advisor. Kosoglu previously served in the White House as the former Deputy Assistant to President Joe Biden and former Domestic Policy Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris. As Senior Advisor for Victory, Rohini will serve as both leader and liaison between the world of sports, entertainment, and policy to ensure that Victory's content is impactful both on screen, as well as in society at large.

Founded by Jai Khanna and Parag Parikh, Victory Sports Media has made a concerted effort to increase women's sports content with a growing slate of projects that detail the triumph and victory of sports' most inspiring figures. Upcoming projects include a groundbreaking docuseries about HBCU's women's gymnastics, a documentary in development following the illustrious life of a current WNBA superstar and the already announced docuseries highlighting the Indian women's Cricket Team U.P. Warriorz.

Victory recently kicked off an unprecedented collaboration with Ellevest, the investing and wealth management company built by and for women. The significant stride joined Victory with Ellevest clients as co-financiers of women-centric sports content. The first co-financing project was the recently launched feature documentary "Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story'' about the historic career of golf icon Michelle Wie West. The documentary, which premiered on NBC and Peacock May 18th received rave reviews.

"We are grateful to have Rohini's energy and expertise as we aggressively scale Victory Sports Media," said Jai Khanna, CEO and Co-Founder, Victory Sports Media. "Rohini brings her extensive knowledge of the breadth and depth of women's policies and advocacy for equity and equality. Her familiarity of geopolitical and industry trends along with her experience in navigating these issues at the highest levels imaginable will help to design and deliver forward-looking strategies for Victory."

About Victory Sports Media

As one of the leading producers of sports content, Victory Sports has a library spanning sports documentaries and docu-series. Titles from Victory Sports include Emmy-nominated documentary "The Great Debate with Charles Barkley" on TNT, "Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story," for NBC and Peacock, as well as "Kobe: Young Mamba," based on the best-selling book RISE.

