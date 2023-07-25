Former Severe Fibromyalgia Patient Challenges Others to Empowerment with New Data Service

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomasino Media shared that CEO Kristen Thomasino, a twenty-two time author, 2x CEO, and two time show host, has launched the Social Good Experiment to empower others who are facing similar struggles as she had to overcome. The mission of the experiment is to provide members with insights into their day to day.

Thomasino was diagnosed with severe fibromyalgia after an unexpected accident falling down 15 feet of stairs. She went through a multi-year rehabilitation. She has since become a twenty-two-time author, 2x CEO, worked on a congressionally recognized healthcare campaign, and is an inspiring public speaker.

"I've been through my own journey of self-discovery, and I want other people to be able to experience that same freedom from their own struggles," said Thomasino. "The Social Good Experiment is an opportunity for me to share with others the way that I look at my daily, weekly, and monthly interactions."

The Social Good Experiment is now available for users to register at https://www.socialgoodexperiment.com. Through this platform, users can share their experiences with fellow members through anonymous surveys and be part of an annual report covering learnings from the experiment.

"The Social Good Experiment is about giving back," said Thomasino. "It's about how we can use our collective experiences as individuals to create something bigger than ourselves. Data science is critical for our success as we move forward in our communities. I learned in my own case that using the principles of data science, I could uncover trends about myself and take action to improve when I looked at my life from many angles."

Through the Social Good Experiment platform, users can take part in groundbreaking market research while also connecting to various Buddytown Networks to get to others who have faced similar struggles as themselves as an extra benefit of being part of the community.

Kristen Thomasino is challenging other individuals who have experienced hardships or setbacks in life by encouraging them to participate in The Social Good Experiment and listening to her podcast series available through Thomasino Media called "Woo! With Kristen Thomasino!" Through these initiatives, she hopes that more people will be inspired by her story of resilience and determination while gaining access to valuable market research insights through her data service.

For Interviews, Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Thomasino Media LLC