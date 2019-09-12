Former Shark Tank Invitee Moves into Funding Phase for One-of-a-Kind Edible Dog Dish

BLUE RIDGE, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dish a licious, the first edible dog dish, is gearing up for the launch of their Kickstarter Campaign. After four years of research and development, the product is ramping up to embark into the everyday lives of dogs and dog-lovers everywhere with its unique healthy formula and convenience of never having to clean a dog bowl again.

Dish a licious edible dog dish

Dish a licious is gluten free and all natural, flavorful and affordable. As an adjunct to a dog's normal daily food, dogs eat the Dish a licious as a chaser of sorts, or a nourishing dessert. There will also be three sizes to accommodate all breeds and sizes.

Greg Martin, a real estate broker and builder in Blue Ridge Georgia, applied to Shark Tank on a whim four years ago with his idea for Dish a licious. Martin was surprised when they called and invited him on to the show. However, after initial conversations with the production team, Martin felt it would behoove him to take more time to research and develop Dish a licious to its full potential. Now in 2019, he is ready to start production, packaging and distribution as well as run two additional tests to prove other health benefits for the product. Funds raised from the Kickstarter will facilitate these final steps in the fit to be eaten journey. Martin credits the creation of the unique product to his dog, Zoey.

In addition to the human benefit of no bowl to clean, Dish a licious naturally assists as a dewormer, flea and tick and internal parasite preventative, as well as promoting healthy joints and making portion control easier.

In line with keeping investment levels affordable so that everyone has the opportunity to be a part of bringing the edible dish, investment levels start at $1.00 to and go to $100.00

For more information please visit www.edibledogdish.com, email info@edibledogdish.com, or call: (706) 258-8105. The Kickstarter can be found here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edibledogdish/dish-a-licious-edible-dog-dish

Contact:

Greg Martin

Dish a licious

(706) 258-8105

221292@email4pr.com

SOURCE Dish a licious