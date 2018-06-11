Former Siemens Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Human Resources

"We are pleased to welcome Tom to our leadership team and look forward to a successful partnership as he takes the helm of our Human Resources operations," said Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer of Organogenesis. "With nearly two decades of experience leading large teams, facilitating complex initiatives, and supporting thousands of employees, Tom brings a unique strategic vision to the company."

As Vice President of Human Resources, Pearl is responsible for recruiting, developing and supporting hundreds of positions across the U.S. and internationally, as well as providing guidance to the company's organizational goals.

"I'm pleased to be joining such a pioneering organization, one that empowers employees to improve patient outcomes," said Pearl. "I look forward to collaborating with Organogenesis employees across the country to enhance the important work this company is doing."

Pearl has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, having previously served as Vice President of Human Resources, Laboratory Diagnostics, within the healthcare sector at Siemens AG. There, he was responsible for successfully leading the integration of all operational functions within Laboratory Diagnostics, as well as the delivery of HR services and related initiatives for the global workforce. Prior to Siemens AG, Pearl held several senior positions at Bayer HealthCare, where he spent more than a decade leading and directing strategic HR functions in the United States and internationally.

Pearl holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Siena College in Loudonville, NY.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Media Contact:

Angelyn Lowe

(781) 830-2353

alowe@organo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-siemens-executive-joins-organogenesis-as-vice-president-of-human-resources-300662675.html

SOURCE Organogenesis Inc.

Related Links

http://organogenesis.com

