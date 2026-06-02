Former SiteZeus Co-Founder Azad Ratzki Launches NueForm -- the World's First AI-Native Platform Unifying Forms, E-Signatures, AI Telephony, Payments, and Real-Time Collaboration

Six product pillars. One platform. NueForm delivers 500x the free responses of Typeform, AI woven into every layer, 37+ question types, built-in payments, voice cloning, e-signatures, AI phone forms, and 20+ live collaboration activities — at a fraction of the cost. Available now at nueform.io.

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azad Ratzki, the serial technology entrepreneur who co-founded SiteZeus — the AI-powered location intelligence platform that transformed how Fortune 500 brands approach site selection — has officially unveiled his next venture: NueForm (nueform.io), the world's first platform built with artificial intelligence woven into every layer, spanning six product pillars that replace an entire stack of disconnected business tools.

NueForm Launch Video Speed Speed Azad Ratzki, CEO & Founder NueForm Form Builder - AI Form Generation

NueForm arrives at a moment when legacy form builders are scrambling to bolt on AI features that NueForm was architected around from its first line of code. While incumbents add basic AI generation and translation as surface-level features, none of them is AI-native — none was built from the ground up with intelligence as the architectural foundation. NueForm was. And NueForm goes far beyond forms — delivering five entire product categories that no form builder has ever attempted: e-signatures, AI telephony, voice cloning, real-time collaboration, and payments.

"I looked at six markets worth over $35 billion combined — forms, e-signatures, telephony, payments, collaboration, and voice AI — and not one of them is AI-native," said Ratzki. "We didn't build NueForm to add AI to forms. We built an AI-native platform that makes six tools obsolete."

Six Product Pillars. One Login.

NueForm is not a form builder with features bolted on. It is a unified AI-native platform with six purpose-built product pillars that share context, intelligence, and infrastructure:

NueForm — AI-Native Forms & Surveys. 37+ question types, drag-and-drop builder, visual workflow editor, conditional logic, variables, quiz modes, and AI form generation. Describe what you need in plain English and watch the form generate itself — questions, logic, styling, and themes — in seconds. Unlike competitors' basic AI generators, NueForm's AI generation includes six-stage streaming with workflow nodes, conditional logic, and theme creation in a single pass.

NueSign — E-Signatures & Contracts. Multi-signer contract workflows built directly into forms. Sequential or parallel signing order, PDF generation, SHA-256 document integrity verification, and a full immutable audit trail. No separate e-signature tool required.

NueVoice — AI Telephony. Forms become intelligent phone conversations. Inbound and outbound AI voice agents handle form completion over the phone with real-time transcription, call recording, AI multimodal sentiment analysis with emotion detection across seven categories, payment collection over the phone via SMS payment links, and outbound call campaigns to entire contact lists.

NueSpeak Apex — Proprietary AI Voice Engine. AI voice cloning from audio samples and AI voice design from attributes (gender, age, tone, accent, speed). Dual AI engine support across 30+ languages with streaming generation, voice tuning controls, and auto-play narration on every question. Accessibility and engagement, built in.

Fuse — Real-Time Collaboration. 20+ live collaborative activities including classic polls, multi-vote polls, image polls, elimination polls, sliding scales, word clouds, brackets, tier lists, Q&A boards, ranked lists, collaborative lists, pros and cons boards, predictions, hot takes, and more. Built for presenters, trainers, educators, content creators, and anyone who wants to turn a passive audience into active participants.

NuePay — Payments & Donations. Accept one-time payments and donations directly inside forms. Platform mode with instant setup, or connect your own Stripe account for zero NueForm transaction fees. Available on every plan, including free. 13 currencies supported.

AI-Native vs. AI-Added: A Fundamental Difference

The distinction between NueForm and competitors is not whether AI exists — it's how deeply it's integrated. Typeform and others have recently added basic AI form generation and translation features. NueForm was architecturally designed as an AI-native platform from its first line of code. Every AI feature shares context across the system: workflow nodes inform the chat assistant, the chat assistant understands question types, translations preserve brand voice, and voice narration adapts to content.

Where NueForm's AI goes beyond what any competitor offers:

AI Chat Mode: Every form includes a real-time conversational AI assistant that guides respondents through complex questions, accepts voice input and image attachments, and extracts structured answers across all 37+ question types — with zero configuration required. This is not a follow-up question generator. It is a full conversational agent embedded in every form.

AI Workflow Nodes: Three AI node types (Context, Personality, and Guardrail) give form creators granular control over how AI interacts with respondents — from tone and domain expertise to strict behavioral boundaries. No competitor offers this level of AI orchestration.

AI Voice Cloning & Design: NueForm's proprietary voice engine, NueSpeak Apex, goes far beyond text-to-speech. Clone any voice from an audio sample or design a custom voice from attributes. Dual AI engine support across 30+ languages with streaming generation and fine-tuned voice controls.

AI Call Sentiment Analysis: NueVoice's multimodal AI engine fuses audio emotion recognition with text sentiment analysis to deliver per-turn scoring across seven emotion categories, overall call sentiment trends, escalation risk assessment, and an emotion spectrograph visualization synced to call playback.

AI Respondent Analysis: Post-submission behavioral intelligence analyzes engagement pacing, attention patterns, completion style, and cross-answer correlations — with confidence levels on every insight. Go beyond what respondents said to understand how they engaged.

AI Form Generation & Translation: While competitors now offer basic AI form generation and translation, NueForm's implementation runs deeper — generating forms with workflow nodes, conditional logic, and theme creation in a single six-stage streaming pass, and translating across 28 languages with automatic browser detection, all included free on every plan.

The Pricing Gap: Still Massive

Even as competitors add features, the pricing disparity remains staggering. Typeform's lowest paid plan starts at $39/month for just 100 responses. NueForm's free tier offers 5,000 responses per month — 500 times what Typeform provides at no cost — with unlimited forms, full conditional logic, custom theming, payment collection, and 28-language support included.

For organizations that need more, NueForm's Pro plan at $29/month includes 50,000 responses, branding removal, custom domains, React code export, webhooks, advanced analytics, and Stripe Connect integration with zero NueForm transaction fees. Typeform charges $79/month for just 1,000 responses with branding removal, and $129/month for 10,000 responses — and even their $129/month Business plan caps at 50,000 responses maximum.

Head-to-Head: NueForm vs. Typeform

Capability Typeform NueForm Free Responses/Mo 10 5,000 Lowest Paid Plan $39/mo (100 resp.) $29/mo (50,000 resp.) Remove Branding $79/mo (1000 resp.) $29/mo (50,000 resp.) 10,000 Responses/Mo $129/mo $29/mo (50,000 incl.) AI Form Generation Basic Advanced (6-stage) AI Translation 25+ languages 28 languages (free) AI Chat in Forms Follow-up questions Full conversational agent AI Workflow Nodes — Context, Personality, Guardrail E-Signatures — Multi-signer + audit trail AI Telephony — Inbound/outbound + sentiment Multi-Language Forms $129/mo (Business+) Free (all plans) AI Voice Cloning — Clone or design, 30+ langs Real-Time Collaboration — 20+ live activities (Fuse) Payments (Free Plan) No Yes (all plans) React Code Export — Full TypeScript/JS source MCP Server — AI agent integration Question Types ~25 37+

Built for Every Industry. Designed for Every Use Case.

NueForm's AI-native architecture, six product pillars, 37+ question types, built-in payment processing, and multilingual support make it the definitive platform for data collection, engagement, and commerce across virtually every industry.

Healthcare & Life Sciences: Patient intake forms with AI-guided completion in 28 languages, multilingual consent forms with NueSign e-signatures, clinical trial screening, and post-visit satisfaction surveys with voice narration for accessibility.

Financial Services & Insurance: KYC onboarding workflows with conditional logic and NueSign signature capture, loan applications, claims intake with file uploads, risk assessment questionnaires, and AI-powered respondent analysis.

Retail & E-Commerce: Post-purchase feedback with NuePay embedded payments, product customization forms, warranty registration, return and exchange requests, and customer preference surveys with AI-driven behavioral analysis.

Education & EdTech: Course evaluations, enrollment applications, alumni surveys in 28 languages, scholarship applications with document upload, quiz-mode assessments, and live classroom engagement via Fuse activities.

Events, Media & Content Creation: Live audience engagement with Fuse polls, word clouds, brackets, and Q&A boards. Event registration with NuePay payment collection. Post-event feedback with AI respondent analysis. Ideal for conferences, webinars, YouTube creators, and live streamers.

Human Resources & Recruiting: Job applications with AI chat-assisted screening, employee engagement surveys, onboarding checklists, 360-degree feedback, exit interviews, and benefits enrollment with NueSign contract signing.

Nonprofits & Fundraising: Donation collection via NuePay with zero platform fees using Stripe Connect, donor surveys in 28 languages, volunteer registration, grant applications, and campaign feedback — replacing GoFundMe with a fully branded experience.

Software & SaaS: Beta tester feedback, feature request voting, bug reporting with file attachments, in-app NPS surveys, user onboarding flows, and churn analysis questionnaires — all exportable as native React components for seamless product integration.

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

NueForm is HIPAA compliant at launch and built for teams of all sizes, with enterprise features included at every tier. The platform offers SSO (SAML/OIDC), custom data residency, full white-label capabilities, a comprehensive REST API with OpenAPI specification, an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server for AI agent integration, per-form and global webhooks with HMAC signing, custom CSS injection, custom domains and subdomains, React component export with full TypeScript or JavaScript source code, Data Nodes that make HTTP API calls during form flow, a template marketplace, form versioning with rollback, and real-time analytics with geo mapping, device tracking, and response velocity monitoring.

The Visionary Behind NueForm

Azad Ratzki brings over 25 years of experience building technology that transforms industries. As co-founder of SiteZeus, Ratzki helped architect the AI-powered location intelligence platform that changed how enterprise brands in retail, restaurant, healthcare, and banking approach site selection and market expansion.

Ratzki's career spans enterprise architecture, AI/ML product development, and digital transformation at scale. A serial entrepreneur named Tampa Bay CIO of the Year in 2022, he has raised more than $24 million in venture capital and built engineering organizations of up to 120 people across multiple high-growth startups. He most recently served as Chief Technology Officer of a logistics technology company approaching $1B in annual revenue, and earlier in his career delivered software for Fortune 500 brands through his consulting firm Abstra Labs.

"At SiteZeus, we proved that AI could fundamentally transform how an entire industry makes decisions," said Ratzki. "NueForm applies that same philosophy across six markets — forms, e-signatures, telephony, payments, collaboration, and voice AI — worth over $35 billion combined, and not one of them is AI-native. Other platforms are adding AI as a feature. We built it as the foundation."

Availability and Pricing

NueForm is available now at nueform.io. The platform offers three tiers:

Entrepreneur (free forever) — Unlimited forms, 5,000 responses/month, full AI, payments, 28 languages, custom themes, logic jumps and variables. No credit card required.

Pro ($29/month) — 50,000 responses, 5 editor seats, branding removal, custom domains, React export, webhooks, advanced analytics, Stripe Connect with zero NueForm fees, and NueSpeak Apex text-to-speech ($5/mo add-on).

Enterprise ($99/month) — Unlimited responses, SSO (SAML/OIDC), 99.9% uptime SLA, full API access, custom data residency, full white-label, 20 editor seats.

Annual billing saves 17%.

Organizations currently using Typeform can import their existing forms, logic, themes, and response data into NueForm with a single click.

About NueForm

NueForm is an AI-native platform that unifies forms, e-signatures, AI telephony, voice cloning, real-time collaboration, and payments into a single product. With six product pillars, 37+ question types, AI at every layer, 28-language support, and the most generous free tier in the industry, NueForm is redefining how businesses collect data, sign contracts, engage audiences, and accept payments. Founded by serial entrepreneur Azad Ratzki. Based in Tampa, FL. Learn more at nueform.io.

Media Contact:

Azad Ratzki, Founder & CEO

[email protected]

5034846612

nueform.io

SOURCE NueForm, Inc.