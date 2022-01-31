Former Snapchat Executive Jason Halbert Shares Success Secrets at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Halbert, the behavioral science expert who helped Snapchat become a disruptive video messaging platform for free expression, delivered a speech to Division I athletes at Auburn University that challenges popular beliefs on the elements of success.

Halbert has served among elite performers in a variety of environments all over the world. These include distinguished military leaders and classified operators, innovative designers and engineers, and disruptive CEOs from around the globe.

In his discussion with these athletes, Halbert discussed both internal and external factors and detailed how these factors relate to a professional's ability to create and access elite skill sets in the face of discomfort and adversity.

A Genuine Commitment to Feedback



Halbert says feedback is paramount to growth and success. One should constantly seek and integrate feedback from peers and colleagues. Halbert described how our insecurities prevent us from opening up to others enough to garner and integrate valuable feedback.



"Leaders should have no reservations issuing challenges to teammates." Halbert believes fidelity around feedback and introspection are both vital to leadership development.



With these values in mind, Halbert encourages leaders to "assess and hire accordingly."



Teamwork & Bouncing Back



Halbert also discussed the importance of shaping your environment, with particular focus on the company you keep.



He says there are three types of people: those who cause you problems, those who leave you when you have problems, and those who step up when you have problems.



"Find out who they are as soon as you can, and then choose your inner circle accordingly." Halbert claims these are hard decisions necessary all great leaders must constantly make.



But it doesn't stop there.



"Even if you have the most authentic people in your inner circle, we often come up short of our goals."



But what separates the best in the world is their ability to own failures and "bounce back." They are able to understand, accept, and respond to their shortcomings in a way that makes them stronger in the process. And they do this without a debt taken from their confidence.



Great Leaders Tie Team Effort to Mission in Every Move They Make



Leaders make sure everyone from the bottom up feels tied to the mission.



This is done by integrating the thoughts, opinions, and efforts of the entire team, generating a feeling of shared purpose as it relates to the mission.

Halbert's consulting company, 3Back Consulting, was founded upon the philosophies and ideologies discussed in his Auburn speech.

As a behavioral scientist and executive consultant, Halbert sees firsthand the habits and routines of exceptional performers. Halbert works closely with the CEOs of Snap Inc, Pickle Robot, and Luminous Computing, all of which are disruptors in their respective industries.

As a military officer, Halbert served among the most elite soldiers and leaders in the U.S. Government in classified environments supporting national security and intelligence collection.



Halbert recently launched Apollo Health Products, a men's telehealth platform designed to tackle overly-stigmatized health issues such as hair loss and sexual health.



