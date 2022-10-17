Former Snowflake Chief Technical Evangelist Joins Zetaris as Chief Technical Advisor

Kent Graziano joins Zetaris to guide the roadmap for real-time analytics between the cloud and the data center.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetaris , the leading analytical data virtualization company enabling real-time joined analysis of data across multiple clouds and the data center, today announced that Kent Graziano has joined the company as its Chief Technical Advisor. Graziano, known as The Data Warrior, is an internationally recognized thought leader in cloud and data warehousing strategies. He has written dozens of articles and books on data modeling, Data Vault, and agile data warehousing. Previously he served as Snowflake's Chief Technical Evangelist.

Graziano sees a tremendous market opportunity to help enterprise data warehouse, BI and advanced analytics customers, with on-prem, legacy systems, migrate to new cloud-based data platform solutions (such as Snowflake). Zetaris users can expect a 6x speed-up of data projects, a massive reduction in cloud compute costs and a 3x reduction in the total project cost when overlaying the Zetaris Networked Data Platform across existing data tools and platforms. He decided to come out of semi-retirement to join Zetaris because he also recognizes the need for closer integration between the cloud and existing data center solutions to enable real-time analytics.

"What's exciting is the possibilities presented by real-time analytics," said Graziano. "Zetaris has an innovative platform that enables data-driven organizations to get immediate insight and value without transferring all their data immediately to the cloud. I'm delighted to be asked to advise Zetaris and help the company achieve new levels of success."

Zetaris offers an analytical data virtualization platform that delivers instant access to data trapped in disparate data silos. Zetaris ensures virtual access across the entire data ecosystem while ensuring data governance and security since the data itself isn't moved – analysis is performed at the source.

"We are fortunate to have Kent onboard as our Chief Technical Advisor," said Vinay Samual, CEO and founder of Zetaris. "His extensive understanding of the data warehouse market will be invaluable in guiding the evolution of our Networked Data Platform. His insight will be indispensable as we craft our product roadmap and expand our go-to-market strategy."

Graziano's expertise is expected to be especially valuable in rolling out Zetaris's technology in the U.S. big data market. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the big data market is expected to reach $297.28 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.52%.

Kent is an internationally recognized thought leader in Cloud and Agile Data Warehousing and an award-winning author and speaker on agile, data modeling, data warehousing, Data Vault 2.0, and data architecture. He brings four decades of experience, including more than 25 years designing data warehousing and analytics solutions. He has developed and led many successful software and data warehouse implementation teams, including multiple agile DW/BI teams. You can follow him on his blog at kentgraziano.com or on Twitter @kentgraziano.

Zetaris is a unique analytical data virtualization solution that massively simplifies and expedites data analysis. Zetaris is decentralized so you don't have to move data into a centralized data warehouse, cloud or lake for analysis. Organizations can derive value from their data without undergoing costly and inefficient extract, transform and load processes.

Zetaris was founded in 2013 and from the outset, it built a disruptive technology stack and assembled a team of highly experienced data scientists and developers. Its software is trusted by thousands of users, connected to hundreds of thousands of data sources, and solving millions of customers' data problems worldwide.

Zetaris recently raised $30 million, securing backing from In-Q-Tel (CIA backed), Exto Partners, Vulpes Ventures Singapore, 72 Capital and others. Zetaris is now valued in excess of $150 million. Zetaris was the winner of Australian Computer Society's CXO Disruptor of the Year 2019.

