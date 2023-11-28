FORMER SOCOM OPERATIONS DIRECTOR CHRIS PATERAS JOINS SOSi

News provided by

SOS International LLC (SOSi)

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi today announced that U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Chris Pateras joined SOSi as Account Executive, Special Operations Command (SOCOM). With more than three decades of special operations experience, Pateras will strengthen SOSi's intelligence, information operations, training, and logistics services delivered within SOCOM and its subordinate commands.

Continue Reading

A career special forces officer, Pateras most recently served in the Strategic Effects Directorate (SED) for U.S. Special Operations Command Joint Task Force – Special Reconnaissance and Enabling Command (JTF SREC). In this Flag Officer-level staff director position, he was responsible for globally synchronizing, integrating, enabling, and employing SOCOM capabilities to generate options for the Joint Force. Prior to arriving at SOCOM, Pateras was the Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché (SDO/DATT) to Honduras. Earlier in his career, Pateras was an Army War College Fellow to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), serving as the senior military officer on an intelligence committee team focused on Asia.

Jim Edwards, SOSi Senior Vice President, Business Development, states: "Chris Pateras brings unique insights into SOCOM's strategic, operational, and policy challenges. His addition to our team will improve the solutions we provide the command, and we look forward to his contributions expanding our offerings throughout SOCOM."

Pateras is based in Tampa, Florida.

ABOUT SOSi 
SOSi solves complex management and technology challenges for public and private sector organizations. Delivering digital infrastructure, software, intelligence, logistics, and human services to support our nation's most critical programs around the globe, SOSi makes technology smarter, communications more secure, and our nation safer and stronger. https://www.sosi.com/.

SOURCE SOS International LLC (SOSi)

Also from this source

Three National Military and Veteran Organizations Recognize SOSi as a Veteran-Friendly Employer

Three National Military and Veteran Organizations Recognize SOSi as a Veteran-Friendly Employer

SOSi announced it was recognized by three organizations as a veteran-friendly employer. With 20% of SOSi's global employee base identifying as...
SOSi AWARDED $63 MILLION TASK ORDER TO DELIVER DATA SCIENCE AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO THE DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE ENTERPRISE

SOSi AWARDED $63 MILLION TASK ORDER TO DELIVER DATA SCIENCE AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO THE DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE ENTERPRISE

SOSi today announced its selection by the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) to deliver Artificial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.