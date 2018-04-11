Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board

House is a welcome addition to a strong group of industry leaders currently advising KEYPR's management team. During House's deep career at Sony, he was widely credited with making PlayStation a household name through global leadership and savvy marketing tactics. House's expertise was critical in developing marketing and communication strategies for the launch of each console, including the record-breaking success with the latest PlayStation 4 model. Additionally, he was pivotal in Sony's digital media expansion with PlayStation Network, the largest console gaming service on the planet.

"As an avid traveler for both business and pleasure, I've seen firsthand the value that emerging technology can add to the hotel experience," said House. "I was thrilled when the team approached me to join the advisory board. KEYPR has shown a cutting-edge approach to marketing, and I am eager to further support the next phase of their vision as they expand beyond B2B, and build relevance and deep affinity with the end user."

KEYPR provides hotels with a custom mobile guest app, digital key, in-room tablets, and a staff-facing hotel management system (GEMS®), tying the key elements together into one platform for a truly seamless guest experience. The company has become the leader in sales and influence across multiple verticals- hotels, casinos and residential- known best for replacing single-point solutions and IT-heavy integrations with its all-in-one platform.

"As several of us on the KEYPR team have worked with Andy for years, we've been interested in leveraging his rich expertise and guidance as we continue our rapid growth," said KEYPR CEO Robert Stevenson. "We are truly fortunate to be able to tap into his wealth of knowledge as we target our next phase of market expansion. And, I am personally delighted to work with him again."

House joins hospitality industry veterans such as Simon Turner, former President of Global Development at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Matthew Hart, former President and COO of Hilton Hotels Corporation, and Richard Haddrill, Executive Vice Chairman of Scientific Games Corporation to further solidify KEYPR's place as the industry's premier technology platform.

KEYPR® is a cloud-based guest experience and management platform for hotels, casinos and residential properties. The platform delivers a friction-free personalized guest experience, while creating new operational efficiencies and driving additional revenue opportunities for property owners. Guests can access a directory of services, including dining, entertainment, third-party content and more through an in-room tablet and custom mobile app. The app also allows guests to bypass the front desk via keyless entry. Additionally, owners and managers gain valuable insight through the integrated dashboard (GEMS®) and intuitive tools that provide visibility into guest needs before, during and after their stay -- all while easily monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. www.keypr.com

