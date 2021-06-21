Former South Orange Official Joins Government Technology Firm, GovPilot

HOBOKEN, NJ., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software for local governments across the U.S. and Canada announced today the hiring of a former South Orange, NJ official and the opening of a second office located in Manasquan, NJ.

Scott Egelberg joins GovPilot as a Solutions Specialist after serving in several roles across a number of departments within the South Orange municipal government over the past eight years. Seven years ago, as a Building and Health Department Clerk, Egelberg spearheaded the municipality's adoption of GovPilot software which digitizes and unifies more than 100 processes such as permit applications, thereby creating a convenient constituent experience, and enabling more efficient government services and operations.

"GovPilot is meant to make local government employees' jobs easier and enable residents to be more engaged," said Egelberg. "I'm excited to join a team and product that I've worked with as a customer and truly believe in, and now I look forward to helping it grow. I think the sky's the limit for GovPilot."

James Delmonico, GovPilot VP of Product, added, "Scott has been a power user of GovPilot for seven years and has a wealth of knowledge and insight that can help us further improve the platform based on his real-world experience as a government official. We are very excited to have Scott on board, working with us and GovPilot customers around the country."

GovPilot has grown over the past year as local governments across the U.S. have embraced cloud-based digital transformation as a way to generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. The company recently opened a second office in Manasquan, NJ and is hiring for several roles there.

Michael Bonner, GovPilot founder and CEO, said, "GovPilot's mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. Our platform is affordable and effective for local governments of all sizes, from small villages to large counties. We are very excited to have Scott's expertise in local government as we continue to grow and seek to provide best-in-class solutions to municipal and county governments."

About GovPilot:

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for four consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

