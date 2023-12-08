Former Soviet Union (FSU) Oil & Gas Monitoring Service

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Former Soviet Union Oil & Gas Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia and the other former Soviet republics are often viewed as remote and obscure, but FSU OGM sheds light on the vital role these countries play in world energy markets. It explains the region's status as a key player in the EU's energy planning, while also focusing on the progress of efforts to expand deliveries to Asia.



Leading commentaries in recent years have covered the economic consequences of political unrest in Ukraine, efforts to open the Southern Gas Corridor between the Caspian Sea Basin and the EU, competition between Russia and Central Asia for access to the Chinese gas market and the continued rise in Russian liquids production.



Journalists on the ground have a wealth of local experience and are proficient in Russian and other languages in Central Asia, allowing us to provide an unparalleled level of industry coverage.



Sample Contents from Previous Issue

Commentary

Investors Unsurprised by Rosneft-Sistema Verdict

Regional Profile

Steady Progress in the Black Sea

Pipelines & Transport

Tanap May Be Finished Ahead of Schedule, Says Turkey

Performance

Naftogaz Sees Profits Jump on Upstream Earnings

Investment

Gazprom Set to Launch Serbian Ugs, Refining Projects

Policy

Siberian Tender Fails to Draw Investors

Projects & Companies

Gazprom Seeks to Expand Ties With Kmg

Gazprom Neft Hits Oil Off Sakhalin

News in Brief

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxmaya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

esearch and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets