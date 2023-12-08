Former Soviet Union (FSU) Oil & Gas Monitoring Service

Russia and the other former Soviet republics are often viewed as remote and obscure, but FSU OGM sheds light on the vital role these countries play in world energy markets. It explains the region's status as a key player in the EU's energy planning, while also focusing on the progress of efforts to expand deliveries to Asia.

Leading commentaries in recent years have covered the economic consequences of political unrest in Ukraine, efforts to open the Southern Gas Corridor between the Caspian Sea Basin and the EU, competition between Russia and Central Asia for access to the Chinese gas market and the continued rise in Russian liquids production.

Journalists on the ground have a wealth of local experience and are proficient in Russian and other languages in Central Asia, allowing us to provide an unparalleled level of industry coverage.

Sample Contents from Previous Issue

  • Commentary
  • Investors Unsurprised by Rosneft-Sistema Verdict
  • Regional Profile
  • Steady Progress in the Black Sea
  • Pipelines & Transport
  • Tanap May Be Finished Ahead of Schedule, Says Turkey
  • Performance
  • Naftogaz Sees Profits Jump on Upstream Earnings
  • Investment
  • Gazprom Set to Launch Serbian Ugs, Refining Projects
  • Policy
  • Siberian Tender Fails to Draw Investors
  • Projects & Companies
  • Gazprom Seeks to Expand Ties With Kmg
  • Gazprom Neft Hits Oil Off Sakhalin
  • News in Brief

